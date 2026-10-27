Major improvements to the golf course and Clubhouse mark the next chapter in the evolution of Minthis

Minthis has announced a €6 million programme of major improvements to its golf course and Clubhouse, marking an important new chapter in the continued evolution of the award-winning golf and lifestyle destination.

The investment includes a completely redesigned irrigation system, extensive bunker renovations and a series of Clubhouse enhancements, all designed to further improve the golfing experience for members, guests and visitors.

The programme reflects Minthis’ continued commitment to investing in its facilities and infrastructure, while remaining true to the natural environment, character and heritage of the resort.

A Completely Redesigned Irrigation System

At the heart of the investment is a completely redesigned irrigation system, designed by Irritech and installed by Pro Golf Group.

The new system has been engineered to provide wall-to-wall coverage across the golf course, giving the agronomy team significantly greater precision and control over how water is applied.

It will also substantially reduce the watering window, allowing irrigation to be completed more efficiently and with less disruption to play.

For golfers, this will support more consistent playing conditions and healthier turf, while giving the agronomy team greater control over one of the most important elements of course management.

The improved system will also support Minthis’ ongoing focus on responsible water management, which forms an important part of the resort’s wider sustainability philosophy.

The Latest Toro Technology

At the heart of the new irrigation system is the latest Toro irrigation technology, including Infinity sprinklers.

This advanced technology enables water to be applied with greater precision, allowing the agronomy team to respond to the specific requirements of different areas of the course.

The result will be more consistent turf conditions, greater efficiency and improved control across the golf course.

The new infrastructure also incorporates a Grundfos acid injection system, providing enhanced control over the pH of irrigation water and helping to create favourable growing conditions for the turf.

Together, these technologies represent a significant upgrade to the infrastructure supporting the golf course.

Extensive Bunker Renovations

Alongside the irrigation programme, Minthis is undertaking an extensive programme of bunker renovations, incorporating a modern capillary concrete liner system.

The new system is designed to improve drainage, stability and consistency within the bunkers, helping them perform more reliably throughout the year and creating a more consistent experience for golfers.

A Fresh New Look for the Clubhouse

The investment extends beyond the golf course, with a series of enhancements planned for the Minthis Clubhouse.

The main phase of the project is scheduled to begin in January 2027 and continue through to June 2027. Improvements will include a new Sports Bar, enhancements to the Clubhouse restaurant and a larger more prominent Pro Shop with an enhanced retail offering, and a new Caddy Master area.

Together, these improvements will create a more vibrant and welcoming Clubhouse environment — extending the Minthis golf experience beyond the course itself.

Investing in the Future

The latest programme of enhancements follows the introduction of the TrackMan Range earlier this year, bringing a new dimension to the practice and training experience at Minthis.

Together, these investments form part of Minthis’ wider commitment to continually evolving its golf and resort offering, strengthening its position as a world-class golfing and lifestyle destination.

Demetris Ashiotis Managing Director of Minthis stated “This investment represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of Minthis. We are investing not only in the visible elements of the golf experience, but also in the infrastructure and technology that support the course for the long term.”

He continues “Our goal is to continually raise the standard of Minthis while remaining true to the character, heritage and natural setting that make the resort so unique.”

The combination of advanced irrigation technology, smarter water management, upgraded bunkers and enhanced Clubhouse facilities will create a more complete and contemporary golf environment, supporting the long-term quality and sustainability of the Minthis experience.

Minthis is moving forward — and this is just the beginning.