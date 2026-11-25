The blame game over why the COP 31 climate talks collapsed will continue for quite a while yet, but the simple, single answer is that people just aren’t that stupid. The co-presidents, Turkey and Australia, tried a classic ‘bait and switch’ trick in their draft text for the ‘cover document’, and about three-quarters of the countries present rebelled against it.

The big fossil fuel producers obviously want to go on burning and/or exporting their oil, gas and coal for as long as possible. That’s major and immediate benefits for them, although it involves long-term harm for them and everybody else. We are all descended from short-lived hunter-gatherers who saw no point in long-term planning.

Most countries are not getting rich from fossil fuels and would like to move much faster on cutting emissions: the next few months will probably be the hottest globally in ten thousand years. Unfortunately, back in the early 1990s, when people were just realising how much trouble we were in, we made one big mistake.

“We”, because at that time almost everybody was aboard. The fossil-fuel producers had not yet realised that their entire business model was in danger. They had certainly not yet started manufacturing climate change denial. So, every country was invited to join the new institutions for fighting climate change – and all decisions would be made by consensus.

That meant that any single member of the 198-member organisation that stages these annual jamborees – ‘Conferences of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’ (COPs)’ – can veto any of its decisions just by refusing to agree. The inevitable consequence, once the fossil-fuel lobby got organised, was near-paralysis.

Not complete paralysis, however, because whenever you bring large numbers of people together they develop a strong desire to have some sort of result, however lame, to justify the expense in time and money. It was for this reason that COP 28, in 2023, agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels…to reach net zero by 2050.”

Shock! Horror! Panic! in the camp of big fossil-fuel economies. For almost three decades they had managed to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the COP documents, and then suddenly this. From that day on, their primary objective has been to kill this phrase, which they see as the entering wedge for a serious and urgent campaign to end all fossil fuel use.

Their counter-offensive began last year, when they succeeded in getting Australia and Turkey chosen as co-hosts for this year’s COP. People don’t usually see Australia as one of the fossil bandits, but it is the world’s largest exporter of coal by value. Turkey’s motivation is unclear, although it may have got a sweetheart deal from Russia, its main oil and gas supplier.

At any rate, the ‘bad guys’ wrote the draft text for COP 31, which omitted the “transition away from fossil fuels…by 2050” and replaced it with a vague and almost meaningless mention of an “irreversible global transition towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.” No dates, no details, no need to change.

And then the centrepiece: a big pitch for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), the half-century-old technology that will allegedly let us go on burning fossil fuels forever because we capture all the greenhouse gases they emit and pump them underground, where they will stay…well, forever, we hope.

The scattered little CCS sites in the world all together now pump only 68 million tonnes of carbon dioxide underground each year, and most of that is used for ‘Enhanced Oil Recovery’: scavenging more oil out of ageing oil-fields.

The Australian-Turkish draft text for COP 31 suggested that CCS could go up 35-fold in less than a decade, sequestering 2.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2035. No mention who’s going to pay for that miracle, but you’ll be pleased to learn that they would then be putting 7 per cent of global emissions underground. The rest, presumably, would still be going into the air.

The offer was so brazen, so insulting to anybody with two brain cells to rub together, that there was an instant revolt. A large majority of the countries present were adamantly opposed to the text, although some of those more vulnerable to retaliation by the petro-states hung back and let others voice their concerns.

If this turns out to be a terminal disaster for the COPs, not much would be lost. The last truly useful one was in Paris in 2015. A new climate-focused coalition of the willing would have more freedom, and fifty-odd countries made a start on that in Colombia last April.

Or fix the COPs if possible, but they have to ditch the veto.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is ‘Intervention Earth: Life-Saving Ideas from the World’s Climate Engineers’. The previous book, ‘The Shortest History of War’, is also still available.