EasyJet, which operates flights connecting Cyprus with several European destinations, reported a 96 per cent collapse in annual pre-tax profit on Wednesday, as the Middle East conflict drove up fuel costs and weakened passenger demand.

The British low-cost airline’s reported pre-tax profit fell to £24 million for the financial year ending September 30, 2026, compared with £658m a year earlier.

Meanwhile, headline pre-tax profit, which excludes certain exceptional items, dropped 89 per cent to £71m, from £665m in 2025, falling short of analysts’ expectations.

The results reflect the pressure facing European airlines following the conflict in the Middle East, which sent aviation fuel prices higher and prompted travellers to delay bookings.

For easyJet, the impact was particularly significant.

Its annual fuel bill increased by 11 per cent, or £244m, reaching approximately £2.5 billion, offsetting much of the benefit from higher passenger numbers and a relatively strong summer travel season.

Chief executive Kenton Jarvis said the conflict had made 2026 a difficult year for airlines, with its effect on demand and fuel prices having “materially impacted our financial performance”.

The company also reported weaker consumer demand over an extended period following the outbreak of the conflict in February.

However, passenger traffic continued to grow.

EasyJet carried 96.4m passengers, an increase of 3 per cent from the previous year, while its average load factor remained at 90 per cent.

Group revenue increased 6 per cent to £10.74bn, but total headline operating costs rose 13 per cent, putting pressure on margins.

The airline business consequently recorded a £195m pre-tax loss, compared with a £415m profit a year earlier.

Its package holiday division performed considerably better.

EasyJet holidays increased pre-tax profit by 6 per cent to £266m, supported by a 13 per cent increase in customers to 3.5 million.

The performance provided some relief for the group, although it was insufficient to offset the higher costs affecting airline operations.

The developments are also relevant to Cyprus, where easyJet serves both Larnaca and Paphos airports, providing connections with the United Kingdom and other European markets.

Earlier this year, the regional conflict disrupted air services to the island, with several international carriers temporarily suspending flights.

According to Hermes Airports, easyJet was among the airlines that resumed services to Cyprus by March 9, helping restore connections with major European markets.

As previously reported, the disruption raised concerns over Cyprus’ air connectivity and the possible implications for tourism.

The latest financial results do not establish whether easyJet intends to make further changes to its Cyprus routes.

Meanwhile, the airline is preparing for a change in ownership. Earlier this month, shareholders approved its £5.7bn takeover by US investment group Apollo Global Management, a transaction expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027, subject to outstanding regulatory approvals.

The agreement values easyJet at 715 pence per share, following a takeover contest that also involved investment firm Castlelake.

However, the deal will not end the involvement of Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who founded easyJet in 1994 and whose family remains the airline’s largest shareholder group.

Sir Stelios and his family, who together hold approximately 15.3 per cent of easyJet, supported Apollo’s offer and chose to retain their investment through shares in the privately owned company following the takeover.

“My family and I intend to remain invested as long-term major shareholders of easyJet for the next chapter in the company’s journey,” Sir Stelios said when the agreement was announced in August.

The Cyprus-linked entrepreneur launched the airline at the age of 27, later floating it on the London Stock Exchange in 2000 to finance its expansion.

Importantly, he retained ownership of the easyJet brand through his private company, easyGroup, which continues to license the name to the airline.

Apollo, which manages more than $1 trillion in assets, has previous experience in aviation through investments in companies including Aeromexico, Sun Country Airlines and Atlas Air.

The US investment group intends to retain the easyJet brand while supporting fleet modernisation, expanding the holiday business and developing additional services and loyalty offerings.

The acquisition would also end easyJet’s more than 25-year presence on the London stock market, although European and British aviation ownership rules mean Apollo cannot simply take full control without maintaining the required qualifying ownership structure.

With the deal pending, easyJet said it would not provide financial guidance for the next financial year.

The company ended September with £268m in net cash and approximately £4.4bn in available liquidity.

Despite the sharp decline in profitability, easyJet’s shares have gained around 35 per cent since the beginning of 2026, supported partly by the takeover agreement.

The airline is the latest major European carrier to report financial results affected by higher fuel costs, following announcements from Ryanair, Wizz Air and International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways.