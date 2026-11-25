Frederick University students will create a live installation using discarded and underused materials.

On 29 November 2026, Material Library, a sustainable design project, will be presented as part of the EcoForward Cyprus sustainability exhibition at St. Raphael Resort in Limassol. Through the project, surplus or underused materials will be given a new creative perspective and used in the design of furniture and interior objects.

The project is being developed in collaboration with Samples Gallery and students from the Interior Design program of the Department of Arts and Communication at Frederick University’s Limassol Campus, under the guidance of Dr Anna Merry-Economou, Assistant Professor at the Department.

The approach differs from the traditional design process. Rather than starting with an idea and then looking for the appropriate materials to realise it, students will first examine the materials available, experiment with textures, shapes and structures, and allow the materials themselves to guide their creative choices.

Textiles, ropes, wires, slabs, marble and various surplus materials will form the building blocks of the installation. The challenge is not simply to reuse materials that would otherwise be discarded, but to discover their potential and demonstrate how limited resources can encourage creativity rather than restrict it.

The installation will be created live in the exhibition space, giving visitors the opportunity to observe the students’ choices and experiments up close, as well as the entire construction process.

The concept behind the Material Library project was presented on Monday, 23 November 2026, at Frederick University’s Limassol Campus. Attendees had the opportunity to meet the students participating in the project, learn more about the EcoForward Cyprus exhibition, and explore the concept and materials that will be used to create the installation.

The event featured addresses by Ms Natassa Frederickou, President of the Council of Frederick University; Ms Lusine Mirzoyan, Founder of IdentECO Marketing & Communications and EcoForward Cyprus; Ms Aleksandra Poliakova, Creative Director of EcoForward Cyprus and Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art; Ms Yana Strakhatova, Owner of Samples Gallery Cyprus; and Dr Anna Merry-Economou, Assistant Professor at the Department of Arts and Communication at Frederick University.

The students participating in the project are Elsa Al Bustani, Nicoleta-Cristina Bragagiu, Elizaveta Emelianova, Aglaia Filippidou, Thea Filippidou, Antrea Kofina, Christiana Kofina, Athina Mallouri, Viktoria Paraskeva, Anna Maria Theofanous and Albayati Zubaidah. Aglaia and Thea Filippidou presented the project’s concept and the team’s creative approach during the event.

The Department of Arts and Communication at Frederick University has a 40-year history in the fields of Visual Arts and Communication and has made a longstanding contribution to the arts and culture of Cyprus. The Material Library project reflects a broader design philosophy in which reuse, careful material selection and the responsible use of resources are considered from the earliest stages of the creative process. For the Department, these principles are an integral part of students’ learning experience, encouraging them to look beyond a material’s original purpose and consider its entire life cycle, as well as the creative possibilities that can emerge from making use of what is already available. Frederick University places particular emphasis on experiential learning, and projects such as this give students the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-life contexts while developing practical skills, critical thinking and sustainability competencies.

The Material Library project is part of the Frederick University Living Lab (FULL), the University’s pedagogical initiative that connects student-centred, participatory and experiential learning with real-world challenges through collaboration between students and organisations. The materials for the project have been donated by Samples Gallery, a Limassol-based design resource gallery that brings together thousands of samples of textiles, surfaces, finishes and other interior materials for architects, designers and private clients; and Pit-to-Table, a Cyprus-based company that transforms discarded olive pits into durable, sustainable panels for furniture and interior design, giving agricultural waste a new purpose.