Road Safety Week 2026 Press Conference

Under the main message “Let’s not let our dreams fall apart!”, ERB ASFALISTIKI and the Cyprus Police Department of Traffic Police Headquarters are co-organizing, for the 27th consecutive year, the Road Safety Week taking place from October 16 to October 23, 2026.

ERB ASFALISTIKI, the largest General Insurance company in Cyprus and a member of EUROBANK Group, the island’s leading banking and insurance group, consistently continues its long-standing actions aimed at awareness, prevention, and fostering responsible road behavior as part of its broader corporate social responsibility.

The launch of Road Safety Week was marked by a Press Conference held at the headquarters of ERB CYPRUS INSURANCE HOLDINGS in Nicosia. Addresses were delivered by the Minister of Justice and Public Order, Costas Fytiris, the representative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, Elpida Epameinonda, the Assistant Chief of Police, Ioannis Georgiou, the Director of Cyprus Police Traffic Department, Charis Evripidou, the CEO of ERB CYPRUS INSURANCE HOLDINGS, Takis Phidia, and the General Manager of ERB ASFALISTIKI, Andreas K. Stylianou.

This year’s initiatives include educational videos and awareness spots promoting safer behavior for pedestrians, motorcyclists, and drivers, as well as a public event at Metropolis Mall on Saturday, October 17. In parallel, awareness activities will take place across all districts, featuring the distribution of reflective vests and the broadcast of road safety messages via radio and social media.

Road Safety Week is held under the auspices of the Minister of Justice and Public Order.

Stay alert on the road. Respect life. Let’s not let our dreams fall apart!