A tenth person has been arrested in connection with the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia in August, according to media reports on Thursday.

Multiple news outlets reported that a man was apprehended by the Turkish Cypriot police at the port of Famagusta, and that he appeared in court on Thursday morning, being remanded in custody for a single day.

Newspaper Kibris described the man as an Azerbaijani national, and said that he is a former employer of the ferry’s operating company, Filo Denizcilik.

It reported that he had been the first to spot a crack which appeared on the boat’s hull in June, and that he sent a photograph of the crack to its first mate.

The arrest is the first to be made since August, when nine people – the ferry’s captain, Mustafa Oz, seven other members of the boat’s crew, and director of Filo Denizcilik – were all arrested.

All nine remain in custody, with a court hearing which began on Monday to determine whether they will remain in detention for the duration of their trial now having stretched into its fourth day.

27 confirmed dead, one remains missing three months after ferry sank

The ferry sank shortly after midday on August 30, after having set sail from the new port of Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu with 259 passengers and eight members of crew on board. A total of 27 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the incident, while one passenger – three-year-old Anni Asel Hilaloglu – remains unaccounted for.

Previously in court, it had been heard that the Turkish Cypriot authorities were not informed about the crack which had appeared on the ferry’s left side in June, despite both Oz and Filo Denizcilik having been obliged to inform the authorities.

The suspects’ lawyer, Bahar Ersozer, argued on Monday that this was not the case, saying that he Turkish Cypriot ports authority had been aware both of the crack and the repairs, but had denied any knowledge in the aftermath of the disaster “so as to avoid taking responsibility”.

It had also been said in court that the captain Oz had bought his Honduran captain’s licence for $3,500. A police representative said at the time that Oz had said under questioning that he had initially obtained a licence in Turkey, but that it had become invalid after he did not work as a boat captain for ten years.

A recording of Oz explaining how he had acquired a Honduran licence was also found on the ferry’s black box, while investigators also found that the black box had been turned off on August 28, two days before the ferry sank.