Gaza’s Hamas-appointed deputy education minister and his wife are among those killed as Israeli air attacks continue for a third consecutive night despite a year-old ceasefire.

Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least nine Palestinians in Gaza overnight, medics said, including the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of education, in a third consecutive night of air attacks despite a one-year-old ceasefire.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing Khaled Abu Nada, the deputy Gaza education minister, and his wife.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was one of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials in Hamas, adding that Israel has killed about 80 Hamas militants in the past month.

“No terrorist is immune, and no one in the Hamas leadership will manage to evade us,” Netanyahu said.

Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official Israel has killed since Tuesday, after two senior security officials.

The Israeli military said Abu Nada oversaw Hamas’ economic portfolio and managed its banking and investment network, directing funds toward militant activities and force buildup. The military said his death may weaken the group’s ability to sustain its finances and support its military capabilities.

Hamas confirmed the death but had no immediate comment on the allegations about his role.

It said Israel’s targeting of academics and civilian figures was a “heinous crime.”

Hamas said the continued policy of “assassination” violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement and international law, holding US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace politically and morally responsible for failing to stop the attacks and for providing cover that it said encouraged further killings and attacks on civilians.

Two other separate airstrikes killed six people in Tuffah neighbourhood and Beach refugee camp overnight in Gaza City, medics added. Later on Thursday, medics said Israeli gunfire killed a 62-year-old man in eastern Bureij refugee camp.

The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on those seven reported deaths.

Israel has continued to carry out attacks that it says target Hamas but which have also killed many civilians. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by Trump, has not halted the violence or secured Hamas’ disarmament.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and 5 ​Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed in October 2025, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli ​troops now ⁠control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza’s coast.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a ⁠hunger ​crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and led to assessments of genocide ​from scholars and a United Nations inquiry.

Israel has denied the allegations of genocide, saying it acted in self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than ​250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.