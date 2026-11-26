For Cyprus’ tourism industry, attracting the holidaymaker of 2030 will involve more than sunshine, beaches and a comfortable hotel room.

How travellers discover destinations, choose where to stay and decide what to do when they arrive is changing, and local businesses will have to keep up.

That was the message from the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) at its annual tourism conference in Nicosia this week, where industry representatives, entrepreneurs and policymakers examined what Cyprus needs to remain competitive over the coming years.

Held under the title ‘Tourism Beyond 2030 – Competing in an Era of Constant Change’, the conference brought together participants from Cyprus and abroad to discuss changing travel habits, air connectivity, climate change and the growing influence of artificial intelligence on the hospitality industry.

For hotels, the discussion was not simply about using new technology. It also concerned how AI is changing the way potential guests search for accommodation, compare prices and decide which experiences are worth paying for.

Personalised recommendations, digital marketing and the management of bookings were among the areas examined, alongside the opportunities these tools could create for businesses trying to reach new customers.

But the same dependence on technology brings risks of its own. Cybersecurity was another focus of the conference, with participants discussing the growing threats facing hotels and the importance of protecting their digital infrastructure.

As businesses increasingly rely on online reservations, payment systems and customer information, keeping those systems secure is becoming an important part of running a hotel, rather than simply a technical matter left to IT departments.

For Stek president Akis Vavlitis, the wider challenge is how Cyprus measures success in tourism.

“The success of a destination will no longer be assessed solely on the basis of arrival numbers,” he said, arguing that its real economic impact and the added value it creates should also be taken into account.

The association has been making the case for higher-value tourism, encouraging businesses to invest in better experiences, technology and services rather than concentrating exclusively on attracting more visitors.

And those decisions cannot be left until the end of the decade.

“Tourism in 2030 and beyond is being built today,” Vavlitis said, adding that destinations investing in authenticity, technology, their workforce, sustainability, infrastructure and the quality of their tourism offering would be better placed to benefit.

The discussion comes at a difficult time for the industry.

Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis, who attended the conference, referred to the challenges Cyprus faced during 2026 and the ability of the sector to withstand considerable external pressure.

He has forecast a decline of less than 10 per cent in both arrivals and revenue compared with the record figures of 2025, although he expects the year to finish above 2024 levels.

Beyond the immediate performance of the industry, Koumis argued that travellers were becoming more demanding about the experiences and services they expected.

“Tourism has entered a new cycle,” he said, explaining that modern travellers increasingly seek unique and authentic experiences, are influenced by technological developments and pay greater attention to sustainable practices.

For Cyprus, that means competing not only on price and accommodation, but also on what visitors can experience beyond their hotels, from local culture and food to activities and attractions.

The possibilities offered by technology were explored further during the conference, including how AI could help tourism businesses understand visitor preferences and connect customers with more personalised experiences.

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides also presented ways in which AI could increase visitor spending, encourage tourists to explore more of the island and support businesses beyond the traditional summer season.

Meanwhile, air connectivity remained an important concern for an island dependent on international flights, with discussions examining changing travel patterns and the need to respond to new markets.

The effects of climate change were also addressed, particularly as tourism businesses consider how to maintain the quality and sustainability of their services in a changing environment.

One of the main discussions, entitled ‘Competing for the Traveller of 2030’, brought together Koumis and representatives of the tourism industry, hotel sector, research, innovation and technology.

The roundtable examined how Cyprus could adapt to changing expectations while maintaining its position in an increasingly competitive international market.

The conference also included a tourism exhibition, where companies presented products, services and new solutions for hospitality businesses.