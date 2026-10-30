Two prestigious 5-Star Awards and a nomination for Best Real Estate Agency in Europe reinforce RE/MAX Cyprus‘ position as one of the most trusted real estate agencies in Cyprus.

RE/MAX Cyprus has achieved a major international milestone, winning two prestigious 5-Star Awards at the European Property Awards 2026–2027, held in London.

The company received the highest distinction in two categories:

• Real Estate Agency (2–4 Offices) – Cyprus, recognising excellence in real estate services.

• Real Estate Agency Marketing – Cyprus, recognising innovation, strategy and marketing effectiveness.

Additionally, RE/MAX Cyprus secured a nomination for Best Real Estate Agency in Europe, placing the company among Europe’s leading real estate agencies.

Setting New Standards in Cyprus Real Estate

With four offices across Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca, and presence in Paphos, RE/MAX Cyprus continues to strengthen its position as a top real estate agency in Cyprus, combining local market expertise with the strength of the global RE/MAX network.

Christos Nicolaou, Owner & Regional Director of RE/MAX Cyprus, commented:

“These awards represent a historic achievement for our organisation. Our vision has always been to raise industry standards through exceptional people, continuous education and innovation.

This international recognition proves that a Cypriot real estate company can compete among Europe’s finest. Above all, this success belongs to our people.”

Investing in People, Technology and Excellence

RE/MAX Cyprus continues investing in artificial intelligence, digital marketing, professional training and agent development, delivering effective property marketing and exceptional client service.

Beyond international recognition, the company’s mission remains clear: to attract, develop and empower real estate professionals while providing outstanding property services across Cyprus.

RE/MAX Cyprus is not simply focused on growth. It is building an environment where real estate professionals can succeed, excel and build rewarding careers.

International recognition. Even greater ambitions.

RE/MAX Dealmakers – Tel 00375 25507001

https://www.remax.com.cy