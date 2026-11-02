UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, said on Monday she remained optimistic about efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem following a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

The meeting, which began at 11am and lasted approximately one hour and 20 minutes, focused on preparations for the trilateral meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides scheduled for November 9.

“We had a meeting with Erhurman in preparation for next week’s trilateral meeting. We discussed many issues,” Holguin told journalists afterwards, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

Reiterating her optimism about the prospects for progress, she added: “As I said the other day in the south of Cyprus, I am optimistic. I hope I am not the only optimistic person on the island.”

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Holguin described the meeting as positive and said she would continue her efforts.

Earlier on Monday, Christodoulides said he was ready to meet Holguin and Erhurman as early as Monday afternoon or Tuesday, should the UN envoy consider it necessary.

He also said an expanded meeting aimed at announcing the resumption of Cyprus negotiations was an “entirely feasible goal”, provided there was sufficient political will.