A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday over a video showing cars drifting at a Limassol roundabout during a wedding procession.

He is believed to be the driver seen in the footage, which was posted and widely circulated online, showing vehicles blocking the entrances to the roundabout and performing dangerous manoeuvres, while fireworks were thrown from the roadway.

The justice ministry condemned the incident, saying it had instructed police to investigate “immediately and thoroughly”, identify all those involved and apply the law “with all rigor”.

“Public roads are not racetracks, nor can they be arbitrarily occupied or blocked for any reason,” the ministry said.

It said behaviour that endangers lives and shows contempt for the law “will not be tolerated”.

“No one is above the law,” the ministry said, adding that such behaviour would be “decisively suppressed”.

The ministry said its aim was for the law to be applied “without exceptions and without discounts”.

Police investigations to identify everyone involved are continuing.