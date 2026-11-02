George Ioannou officially took over as director of the central prisons on Monday, following a handover ceremony at the prisons department.

Ioannou, a retired military officer and former military attaché to the United States, was selected by the public service commission to fill the vacant position of prisons director.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, the chief of police, the fire service chief and members of parliament.

His appointment comes amid calls for reforms to the prison system, particularly concerning security, working conditions and the treatment of inmates.

Meanwhile, the Isotita prison officers’ union welcomed Ioannou’s appointment, pledging its full support while stressing that meaningful changes were needed.

“We call on him to consider us allies and partners in his efforts,” the union said, adding that it was ready to provide whatever assistance he needed in carrying out what it described as a difficult mission.

The union stressed that security must be the first priority, including protecting the physical safety and dignity of prison officers as well as the safety of inmates.

It also called for a shift away from an outdated system focused solely on detention towards genuine rehabilitation and the successful reintegration of prisoners into society.

Addressing Fitiris, the union said that despite past disputes over employment issues, it would support efforts to reform, modernise and improve the prison system.

“The main objective is the creation of a new, modern prison in accordance with European standards and the recommendations of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), meeting all requirements for dignity and security,” the statement said.

The union described the construction of such a facility as essential to providing Cyprus with a safe and humane correctional institution.