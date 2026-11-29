President Nikos Christodoulides personally announced the 12 support measures of the government, which were described by one pro-government paper as a “Christmas injection of €65 million to households and vulnerable groups”, in a televised message.

Most of these one-off payments were made before Christmas last year as well, although the cost of living was nowhere near today’s level and there was less pressure on the government to act.

The latest measures are an attempt by the government to control the growing protests and ease party pressure about the soaring prices which are making it difficult for many low-income households to make ends meet. This is why the president in his message made the point – as he always does – that the government had spent some €1 billion in support measures since coming to power. It was an unintentional admission that the measures failed to soften the effects of the rising rate of inflation.

“Among many other things, we reduced VAT on electricity from 19 per cent to 5 per cent, we reduced the tax burden on basic goods, we reduced the tax on fuel and supported households in the face of inflationary pressure,” he said. This is the message, but the reality is that these measures have not stopped prices rising, nor have they made the high cost of living more manageable.

As for the one-off Christmas payments for families with children, they made no sense at all. Do families with an annual income of up to €100,000 need cash handouts from the state? A family with two children will receive €250, with three children €450 and with four €700. Is it not irrational use of state funds to give cash handouts to families with annual incomes of 60,70, 80, 90 thousand euros?

Middle class families on such incomes do not need state handouts and these funds should have been used to support those in genuine need, as the government had money to spare. According to the Statistics Service, more than a quarter of the population (28.3 per cent) are on an annual income of less that €17,000, but the state handouts will be going to families that have incomes that are four or five times bigger, because they have children. This cannot be described as a rational use of state resources by any stretch of the imagination.

More money could have been given to those on low pensions, minimum guaranteed income, people on benefits and single parent families instead of being wasted on well-off middle-class families.

Not that any of the parties dared to criticise the government for the way it would spend the €65 million. In fact, they criticised the government for not spending enough. Disy complained because apart from the one-off relief measures, “a comprehensive plan was needed for tackling high prices, with structural interventions that would substantially decrease the cost of living of citizens.” It did not mention what structural interventions would reduce the cost of living.

Akel was on the same wavelength, demanding permanent measures for boosting wages and pensions, for cheaper energy and affordable housing. Like Disy, it failed to make any practical suggestions other than to say that “increased social needs and the fiscal capabilities of the state justified broader and more permanent assistance.” Restoring the purchasing power of pensions and wages was what was needed.

How would the government do this? How did Akel propose the purchasing power of wages and pensions be restored? By the state adding five per cent on everyone’s wage or pension? Or perhaps the government could embark on the Disy-proposed structural intervention, setting maximum prices on goods and subsidising prices.

We are witnessing crude political theatre in which both the government and political parties are participating. There is very little the state can do to bring the rising cost of living under control, and while everyone is aware of this, they pretend there are ready solutions. As for the government, it is not even capable of targeting its handouts to the people most desperately in need of assistance, but nobody seems to care.