Here are the top business stories in Cyprus from the week starting November 23:

A single adult in Cyprus needed at least €16,551 in annual disposable income to qualify as middle class in 2025, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Monday, as the share of the population in the lower-income category rose to 28.3 per cent.

That amounts to approximately €1,379 a month, although the threshold changes according to household size and composition.

Cystat’s latest report showed that 64.2 per cent of the population, 627,785 people, belonged to the middle-income group, down from 64.6 per cent in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the lower-income category increased from 27.8 per cent to 28.3 per cent, representing 276,585 people, while the upper-income group accounted for just 7.5 per cent, 72,819 people, compared with 7.6 per cent in 2024.

Although the middle class lost some ground as a share of the population, its actual size increased from 620,086 people in 2024, reflecting overall population growth.

The growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are becoming a significant threat to global financial stability, Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Christodoulos Patsalides has warned.

He also argued that artificial intelligence and the interconnected nature of financial systems are increasing the potential for individual incidents to trigger wider economic disruption.

In an analysis examining what he describes as the “inflation of cyberattacks”, Patsalides said the threat had expanded considerably in recent years, with attacks becoming more frequent, sophisticated, faster and potentially more damaging financially.

Around 800 publicly disclosed cyberattacks with a political dimension or targeting critical infrastructure were recorded worldwide in 2025, twice the number registered in 2022, according to the figures cited by the governor.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has urged financial services firms to review their reliance on Microsoft and other technology providers following a recent disruption to Microsoft 365, warning that outages could affect essential business operations and expose weaknesses in their contingency arrangements.

In a recent circular, CySEC called on regulated entities to assess their exposure to third-party technology disruptions and ensure they can continue operating if services such as Microsoft Exchange Online become unavailable.

The warning applies to Cyprus investment firms, central securities depositories, trading venues, crypto-asset service providers, alternative investment fund managers and UCITS management companies.

The regulator said the disruption had highlighted how the unavailability of widely used technology services could affect financial companies, including their ability to access information, communicate with clients and business partners, and carry out essential activities.

Cyprus will receive its first direct flights from Portugal from June 2027, with Portuguese tour operator Solférias adding the island to its summer programme through a new charter service connecting Porto with Larnaca, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced on Monday.

The flights will operate every Sunday between June 6 and September 12, 2027, opening up a new European tourism market for Cyprus.

The development will further strengthen the island’s air connectivity with the Iberian Peninsula, with Larnaca airport set to have direct connections with three cities in the region for the first time.

The existing connections include Barcelona, which has been served by Wizz Air three times a week since October 2025, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cyprus recorded 1,772 property sale contracts in October 2026, an 8.2 per cent annual increase and the busiest October since 2007, according to figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), with the market maintaining its upward trend for a 14th consecutive month.

The contracts deposited at district land offices were up from 1,638 in October last year, while the total for the first ten months of 2026 reached 16,741, representing a 13 per cent increase from 14,811 during the same period in 2025.

Comparisons with previous years by Cyprus property marketplace NoirEstates show that October was the strongest for property contracts since 2007, when 2,041 were recorded.

The latest increase also extends a run of year-on-year growth that began in September 2025.

Cyprus’ unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, from 4.1 per cent a year earlier, as employment continued to grow, according to figures released on Thursday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The figures, released as part of the labour force survey, showed that the number of employed people increased by 2.7 per cent year on year to 523,033, compared with 509,211 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

As a result, the overall employment rate rose to 63.5 per cent from 62.9 per cent.

However, unemployment was slightly higher than the 3.6 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2026, while the number of people out of work for a year or longer increased compared with the same period last year.

At the same time, the labour force expanded by 2.4 per cent year on year to 543,925 people, accounting for 66 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. This compared with 530,992 people and a participation rate of 65.6 per cent a year earlier.

The increase was more pronounced among women, whose labour force participation rate rose to 61.1 per cent from 60.4 per cent, with their number reaching 259,664.

Cyprus recorded a 13.8 per cent decline in building permits in August 2026, although construction activity remained considerably stronger over the first eight months of the year, with the value of authorised projects exceeding €3.3 billion, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Thursday.

A total of 558 building permits were authorised during August, compared with 647 in the corresponding month of 2025.

The permits had a combined value of €397.9 million and covered 324,680 square metres, providing for the construction of 1,684 dwelling units.

Despite the monthly decline, the January to August figures showed continued growth, with the number of permits reaching 5,731, compared with 4,842 during the same period last year, representing an increase of 18.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, their total value rose by 38.6 per cent to €3.38bn, from €2.44bn, while the authorised floor area expanded by 38.7 per cent, from nearly 2 million to 2.77 million square metres.

Cyprus is expected to end 2026 with a single-digit decline in tourist arrivals and revenue, although both are forecast to remain above 2024 levels, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis said this week, describing this year as the industry’s most difficult in decades.

Speaking at the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) annual tourism conference in Nicosia, Koumis said 2026 had initially been expected to deliver another record year before external developments disrupted demand.

Instead, the industry faced what he described as its biggest tourism crisis in decades, with regional instability and changing travel patterns affecting bookings, particularly during March and April.

Nevertheless, he expects the year to finish with a single-digit fall in both arrivals and revenue compared with 2025, which was Cyprus’ strongest year on record.

The latest figures from the state statistical service support that assessment. Tourist arrivals reached 3.91 million between January and October 2026, down 5.6 per cent from 4.14m during the same period last year.

Cyprus’ government spending on social benefits rose by €120 million in the first ten months of 2026, with higher healthcare and welfare payments contributing to an overall increase in expenditure, according to figures released by the Treasury.

Spending on social benefits reached €1.63 billion by the end of October, up from €1.51 billion during the corresponding period of 2025, representing an increase of 8 per cent.

The rise was driven mainly by an additional €90 million in healthcare benefits, while social welfare payments increased by a further €30 million.

Overall government expenditure reached €7.79 billion, equivalent to 68 per cent of the annual budget allocation, compared with €7.36 billion, or 66 per cent, in the first ten months of 2025.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Cyprus’ banking sector remained unchanged at 1.5 per cent at the end of August 2026, according to updated figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The ratio was the same as at the end of July, based on the methodology used in the European Banking Authority’s Risk Dashboard, which includes loans and advances to central banks and credit institutions.

The CBC’s latest figures also showed a slight improvement in the coverage of bad loans through provisions, with the coverage ratio rising to 64.7 per cent at the end of August, from 64.5 per cent a month earlier.

This indicates that banks had provisions equivalent to just under two-thirds of their non-performing loans.

The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) officially opened a new branch in Larnaca this week, strengthening its presence in a city it sees as having significant business and investment potential.

The branch, located at 23 Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, was inaugurated in the presence of MPs, local authority representatives, members of the business community and other local stakeholders.

The opening forms part of the bank’s strategy to expand its presence in the Cyprus market and develop its services alongside its customers.

The ceremony included a blessing by Metropolitan of Kition Nektarios, while speeches were delivered by National Bank of Greece chief executive George Agioutantis, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and Larnaca 2030 organisation board chairman Dinos Lefkaritis.

Philip Morris International (PMI) contributed nearly €343 billion to the European Union economy between 2021 and 2025, while its European operations supported around 164,000 jobs last year, according to the company’s latest economic footprint study.

The findings, compiled by EY-Parthenon and presented in Brussels on October 15, highlight the scale of PMI’s manufacturing, investment, research and export activities across Europe as the company continues its transition towards smoke-free products.

The Cyprus Mail attended the presentation in Brussels, where the study’s findings were outlined, and subsequently interviewed Marco Hannappel, President of PMI’s Europe Region, about the company’s European investment strategy, regulatory priorities, illicit tobacco trade and efforts to prevent underage access to tobacco and nicotine products.

In the interview given to the Cyprus Mail, Hannappel argued that Europe’s ambitions to improve competitiveness and maintain high public health standards should not be regarded as conflicting priorities, provided regulation is predictable, proportionate and grounded in scientific evidence.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) signed a cooperation agreement with the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India this week, as Cyprus and India sought to expand maritime business ties and attract new investment in shipping and related services.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed during the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, aims to strengthen cooperation between businesses and support new commercial partnerships.

The forum brought together government officials, maritime organisations and business representatives from both countries, with discussions covering ship management, shipbuilding, port infrastructure, green technologies and maritime investment.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, who delivered the keynote address, called for closer cooperation between Cypriot and Indian companies, highlighting opportunities for joint ventures, investment and innovation.

KPMG Cyprus has appointed Constantinos Kallis as its next chief executive officer and Panayiotis Peleties as chairman, with both set to begin five-year terms on January 1, 2027, the company announced this week.

Kallis will succeed Christos Vasiliou as CEO, while Peleties will replace Michalis Antoniades as chairman. Both are partners in the firm’s audit practice and members of its executive leadership.

Kallis joined KPMG Cyprus in September 1998 and became an audit partner in January 2009. He served as head of human resources between 2013 and 2018 and has been responsible for quality and risk management since 2019.

He has also been a member of the firm’s Executive Committee since 2019 and holds the Fellow Chartered Accountant qualification.

K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Limited has completed its acquisition of the business of Cyprus-based Explomin Imports-Exports Limited through Efexter Limited, a company in which it holds a 50 per cent stake, as part of a strategy to enter the import and trading of explosives market in Cyprus.

The acquisition was officially completed on November 23, 2026, following an agreement signed on January 21, 2025, according to an announcement by K. Kythreotis Holdings.

Under the deal, Efexter acquired Explomin’s business, including its interests in immovable property in Sia, in the Nicosia district, where warehouses, business premises and other facilities are located.

The transaction also covers equipment and existing stock, meaning Efexter has taken over the physical facilities and assets used in Explomin’s operations, together with its inventory.

Cyprus-based technology distributor Asbis has reported estimated consolidated revenues of $948 million in October 2026, an increase of 187 per cent year-on-year, extending a period of exceptional growth driven by demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and consumer electronics.

The latest figures represent a substantial increase from the $330m recorded in October 2025, according to an announcement by the company’s board of directors.

The October revenue figure is an estimate based on the board’s best available assessment and may differ slightly from the final reported results.

The update follows a record-breaking third quarter, during which Asbis generated $2.19 billion in revenue, up 135.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

Cyprus property prices continued to increase during the third quarter of 2026, with apartments recording the strongest annual performance across the main real estate categories, according to the latest RICS Cyprus Property Price Index, prepared in collaboration with KPMG in Cyprus.

The index, published for the third quarter of 2026, showed positive quarterly price movements across most property categories, although performance varied considerably between districts and asset types.

Apartment values increased by 5.54 per cent year-on-year, making them the strongest-performing asset class, followed by houses with growth of 4.20 per cent and offices with 3.97 per cent.

Warehouses recorded a 3.79 per cent increase, while retail remained the weakest-performing category, with market values rising by just 1.27 per cent.

Commenting on the findings, Christophoros Anayiotos, KPMG in Cyprus board member and head of its Real Estate Industry Group, said the market had maintained its positive momentum.

“During the third quarter of 2026, the Cyprus property market continued to demonstrate positive trends, with upward price movements across most districts and asset categories,” Anayiotos said.

Sales of petroleum products in Cyprus fell by 1.1 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, as fuel prices continued to rise sharply, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Total sales amounted to 139,963 tonnes, while sales through filling stations declined by 4.5 per cent to 59,098 tonnes.

The fall in sales coincided with a 29.2 per cent annual increase in fuel and lubricant prices in Cyprus during October, according to Eurostat figures published earlier this week.

The increase was close to the EU average of 29.5 per cent and the euro area average of 30.2 per cent, with Cyprus recording its highest annual rate during the period covered by the latest figures.

The annual increase in Cyprus had accelerated from 24.6 per cent in September and 19.1 per cent in August, after standing at 9.9 per cent in July and 1.5 per cent in March.

Cyprus’ shipping industry has earned international recognition not simply for raising concerns over maritime regulation but for offering solutions, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos said on Friday, stressing the need for global cooperation as the industry confronts geopolitical uncertainty, energy security and decarbonisation.

Speaking at the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), Kazakos said the event brought together some of the most influential voices in international shipping at a particularly critical time for the industry.

The summit comes just days before further discussions at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, where governments will continue negotiations on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

Kazakos identified energy security, the transition to sustainable shipping fuels, geopolitical uncertainty and the changing dynamics of global trade as defining issues for the maritime industry that require international cooperation.

Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) president Andreas Neophytou on Friday warned that fragmented approaches to maritime regulation risk creating further uncertainty for an industry that depends on global trade, as shipowners contend with geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains and the cost of transitioning to cleaner fuels.

Opening the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit in Limassol, Neophytou called for greater international coordination, just days before crucial environmental discussions at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London.

The summit, organised for the first time by the chamber, brought together shipping executives, academics and industry experts from Cyprus and abroad to discuss the future of international shipping beyond national priorities.

Neophytou said Cyprus, despite its small geographical size, had an important contribution to make to those discussions, having developed a well-established shipping industry backed by decades of experience, a strong shipmanagement presence, skilled professionals and a comprehensive maritime cluster.

As the representative body of the island’s shipping industry, the chamber remained committed to supporting the sector and strengthening its international presence, he added.

Cyprus is looking to attract Indian shipping companies and investment to the island, with two vessels currently under construction in India set to join the Cyprus ship register, the Shipping Deputy Ministry said on Friday, following the conclusion of Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis’ working visit to the country.

The visit, which took Hadjimanolis to Mumbai, Kochi and New Delhi, focused on turning the strategic partnership between Cyprus and India into commercial agreements, joint business ventures and investment opportunities in shipping.

It followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to India in May 2026, with the deputy ministry seeking to establish Cyprus as a European business base for Indian maritime companies, drawing on its EU membership, established shipping cluster and geographical position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Central to the visit was the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum, held in Mumbai on November 23, which brought together more than 50 Cypriot and Indian companies and 100 representatives of the wider maritime industry.

Cyprus’ hotel industry will gather in Nicosia on December 2, 2026, for the 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit and HoReCa Expo, organised by the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) to examine the international trends, investment opportunities and challenges shaping the future of tourism.

Held at the Hilton Nicosia under the theme ‘Hospitality 2030: Reinvention, Resilience and Responsible Growth’, the annual conference will bring together hospitality professionals, investors, airline representatives and policymakers from Cyprus and abroad.

The programme will focus on the impact of geopolitical developments on tourism, emerging investment trends, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the hotel industry, including how new technologies could change hotel operations.

Discussions will also examine ways to strengthen Cyprus’ air connectivity, the challenges facing the local hotel sector and the need to adapt the island’s tourism offering to changing travel patterns and visitor expectations.