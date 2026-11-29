The prospect of nuclear weapons orbiting Earth revives a dangerous chapter in the Cold War

“Reports that Russia is planning to introduce nuclear weaponry into space are not new, yet they remain no less shocking.”

“We will always make sure that we defend every inch of Nato territory, and that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element.”

The first quote was by German chancellor Friedrich Merz after reports in German media last week that Russia was planning to launch a satellite in space to orbit the Earth armed with nuclear warheads.

The second was by Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte who gave credence to the reports when he claimed that Nato countries’ infrastructure in space was an aspect of their territorial security which Nato was treaty bound to defend in the event of an attack and had the means to do so – does it and if so, how?

Russia denied it has any such plan, but its denial does not carry much weight as it denied it would invade Ukraine and then destroyed its credibility by invading it in February 2022.

The specific allegation is that Russia is planning to launch a nuclear armed satellite into space named Sputnik-S in December to orbit round planet Earth and hang over us like the sword of Damocles.

It is hard to believe, but Russia, the US and UK were engaged in a nuclear explosions race in the atmosphere and in outer space in the 1950s and early 1960s with little regard to the harm they were causing life on Earth – poisoning the atmosphere and blackening the sky as the song told it.

We do not know what these states were up to in the first years of the nuclear age and the nature of the tests they were carrying out. A recent BBC programme suggested British soldiers were exposed to nuclear fallout out experimentally during tests in Australia – quite why Australia agreed to allow itself to be used for British nuclear tests is difficult to fathom in hindsight.

France was just as bad. It tested nuclear bombs in the atmosphere in its colonies in Algeria and Polynesia in the South Pacific for many years, exposing local inhabitants to nuclear fallout.

The UK government has now set up an inquiry to look into whether its soldiers were treated like guinea pigs in the tests. Britain’s new defence minister, Wes Streeting, unwittingly conceded there was a cover up that cancers and other illnesses that some of the soldiers and their descendants developed were caused by exposure to nuclear tests.

What would be truly shameful if true is the charge that high-ranking officers were provided with personal protective equipment while the low rank conscript soldiers were exposed to the nuclear blasts entirely unprotected.

The exposure of British soldiers to nuclear tests was well known. What I did not know was that the Soviet Union and the US were also exploding nuclear devices in space, presumably to test their destructive potential but also their disruptive effect on satellite and other terrestrial communications.

Fortunately, they saw the error of their ways and agreed to ban tests in the atmosphere, the oceans and in space and agreed to keep space nuclear free in two main treaties that form part of nuclear law: the 1963 Partial Test Ban Treaty and the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

The Partial Test Ban Treaty prohibits nuclear testing in the atmosphere, the oceans and in space but not underground, which was banned by the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Ban Treaty.

The Outer Space Treaty was not a test ban treaty. Its aim was to regulate human activity in space for peaceful purposes free from national sovereignty claims and free from nuclear weapons but subject to the UN Charter.

It was not a disarmament treaty either and although it forbade nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in outer space, it did not prohibit ballistic missiles armed with nuclear weapons travelling through space en route to their targets on Earth – absurd but true!

France and China joined the nuclear club late and continued testing into the 1970s and 1980s until they signed the 1996 comprehensive treaty that banned all nuclear tests including underground.

India and Pakistan became nuclear powers in 1998 and North Korea in 2006 and are not parties to those treaties though they only tested underground – North Korea as recently as 2017.

As for Israel’s testing programme, it is as ambiguous as its nuclear capacity is ambiguous. US intelligence suspected that it tested a nuclear device over the Indian Ocean in collaboration with the former South African regime in 1979, but the intelligence was inconclusive.

As for the rest of the world, most states are bound by the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty of 1968 not to acquire nuclear weapons.

International law distinguishes between airspace and outer space even though it does not determine the borderline between the two. It is more a question of fact than of law and you know it when you are in it – you float in outer space but you fall to earth in airspace.

States have sovereignty over the airspace over their national territory of about one hundred kilometres up from sea level but not of outer space beyond the atmosphere.

The law is clear. Russia would be acting in breach of international law it helped devise if it sends a satellite in space to orbit the Earth armed with a nuclear weapon.

If the idea is to disrupt missile and drone attacks that target its infrastructure by satellite, it is highly likely that other nuclear states will also launch satellites armed with nuclear weapons also, which would lead us back to the Cold War fear of MAD – mutually assured destruction.