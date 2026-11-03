Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has brushed aside questions about his long-term future, saying his focus remained firmly on Tuesday’s home Champions League clash with AS Roma as his side look to end a nine-match winless run.

United are 17th in the Premier League with seven points from nine games, above the relegation zone on goal difference, and are enduring their longest winless streak since 1984.

The United board has nevertheless opted to stick with their former midfielder Carrick despite the run of poor results, including defeats by Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Asked about his future, Carrick told a press conference: “That has no influence on how we prepare or on the game tomorrow.

“We cannot wait for the game tomorrow. That is all I am focused on. What happens after, happens. Whatever direction it goes in …

“I love being here, I love working with the players. The struggles, the challenges, that just drives you on to want even more.”

The pressure on United is heightened by their position in the Champions League standings, where they sit 21st with three points from three matches. Roma are 15th with four points.

“We know what we are capable of. We are close but need to act on it quickly,” Carrick said.

“We have two great games this week (at home to Roma and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday). A great opportunity to attack the game and make it a good night.”

Carrick also said he had no concerns about centre back Lisandro Martinez’s commitment following the 28-year-old Argentine’s dismissal in the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

“Things happen in football. Sometimes you make mistakes. The commitment is not an issue,” he added.

Carrick’s defence of Martinez comes against a backdrop of growing scrutiny on the club, with frustrations spilling into the open in recent weeks.

Last month, captain Bruno Fernandes questioned tactics after the 4-1 thrashing at Como, while Martinez criticised the club hierarchy after a 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid, saying he expected greater investment to help the team compete at the highest level.

But Carrick added that the squad remained united.

“The dressing room is a good place,” he said. “Perception is a funny thing. You can make things look different ways and think about all sorts of different things.

“The commitment of the players to the club, to me, to each other – do not question at all. We need to play better, we can make better decisions but the commitment is not a thing at all.”