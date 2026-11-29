Two 26-year-old brothers were attacked and robbed by three men in Limassol on Saturday night.

Police relayed that the brothers informed them that they were riding a motorcycle in Mesa Yeitonia shortly after 9.30pm when a car pulled up beside them, upon which three men approached them demanding money.

One attacker allegedly slashed one of the brothers across the face with a knife. The group then stole their motorcycle helmets and key and fled.

The injured man was taken to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found a cut to his left upper eyelid.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing