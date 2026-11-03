Fully renovated hotel brings the brand’s creative and playful approach to Finikoudes Beach

ibis Styles, Accor’s design-forward economy brand where affordability meets unapologetically fun design, is delighted to announce the opening of ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach, a fully renovated hotel in the heart of Larnaca, just steps from the iconic Finikoudes Beach and its palm-lined promenade.

With a foundation of comfort, flexibility and creativity, ibis Styles offers a unique blend of affordability and design-forward hospitality that invites guests to unleash their unique style. At ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach, this approach is expressed through a contemporary interpretation of the destination. Inspired by the colours, energy and Mediterranean lifestyle of Finikoudes, the hotel has been reimagined to reflect its beachfront setting and sense of place. Guests can enjoy the best of Larnaca’s beach and city experiences, with cafés, restaurants and local attractions within easy reach.

ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach offers 47 guestrooms across different categories, with selected rooms offering balconies and views across the city and Mediterranean Sea. Premium Sea View rooms feature a large private balcony with panoramic sea views, further enhancing the beachfront experience. The hotel also features 6 connecting rooms, providing additional flexibility for families and guests travelling together, as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property. The hotel is operated by F & G Hospitality under a franchise agreement with Accor, further strengthening its relationship with Accor in Cyprus, where it also operates Mercure Larnaca Beach Resort and Mercure Larnaca Finikoudes Beach.

Marc Serarols, SVP Franchise Operations Mediterranean & North Africa, Premium, Midscale and Economy brands at Accor, said: “Cyprus is a distinctive Mediterranean destination, and Larnaca brings together an attractive seafront, a strong sense of place and excellent international connectivity. The opening of ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach further strengthens Accor’s presence in Cyprus and reflects our confidence in the destination and its hospitality offering. We are pleased to continue our partnership with F & G Hospitality and to expand our presence in Larnaca with a property that is closely connected to its surroundings and the character of the city.”

Elena Stylianou, Hotel Manager at ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach, said: “Finikoudes is at the heart of the Larnaca experience, bringing together the beach, the promenade and the life of the city. Our ambition was to create a hotel that feels connected to this setting and reflects the colours and energy of the Mediterranean. We are proud to bring the property to life with Accor and to add ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach to our growing hospitality portfolio.”

A growing global brand

The opening of ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach marks another step in the brand’s international expansion, bringing its distinctive blend of creativity, individuality and reliable comfort to one of Cyprus’ most popular coastal destinations.

With more than 700 hotels across 60+ countries, ibis Styles combines bold creativity with the trusted reliability of ibis, offering inspiring places to stay without compromising on value. Each hotel expresses its own personality through original design concepts that connect guests to their destination.

ibis Styles is part of the ibis megabrand, which encompasses ibis, ibis Styles and ibis budget, with more than 2,500 hotels across 84 countries worldwide. Guests staying at ibis Styles Larnaca Finikoudes Beach also enjoy the benefits of ALL Accor, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme, offering access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences during and beyond the stay.