Market season is here! Not the Christmas kind just yet, although those are arriving at full speed very soon. As the November events calendar unfolds, a series of markets appears, bringing artists, small brands and creative businesses to cosy markets happening throughout the month.

The first event of the season takes place at Common Room, next to Prozak in Nicosia, and it is a Winter Clothing Bazaar. This Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, a total of 13 fashion vendors present second-hand, vintage clothes and selected items for visitors to browse.

Continuing the spirit of finding pre-loved clothes a new home is the one-day event at the Home for Cooperation on Saturday. On November 7, the Second-Hand Clothing Market promotes sustainable shopping and community vibes at the Home Café, running from 10am to 2pm.

Also happening in Nicosia this weekend is the Bazaar in the Cave event, a pop-up at Acropolis Park. From 11am to 6pm on November 7, artists from all over Cyprus will set up their stalls with handmade creations, jewellery, candles and more, while workshops for children keep young visitors entertained.

Later in the month, another event reaches Lythrodontas. Lexeko Estate hosts its first Farmers Festival on November 15 with a large vintage-themed market, crafty workshops to make flower arrangements, paint or cook, live music and DJs, a children’s play area and lots of goods to browse.

Then, towards the end of the month, on November 21, the Grand Antiques & Vintage Market returns for its fifth edition. Hosted again at the New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens in Nicosia, the market brings together collectors and vintage lovers for a day of exploring old treasures and antiques. Stalls will be set up from 10am to 5pm featuring all sorts of antique furniture and vintage décor, vinyl records, jewellery, artwork and more. And that’s not all.

After these markets wrap up their dates, you know what is coming next: Christmas markets!

Winter Clothing Bazaar

Second-hand and vintage clothing bazaar. November 6-7. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. Friday: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-8pm

Second-Hand Clothing Market

Second-hand clothing. November 7. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-2pm

Bazaar in the Cave

Market with local artists and workshops for children. November 7. Cave, Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 11am-6pm

Farmers Fest

Vintage market, workshops and activities. November 15. Lexeko Estate, Lythrodontas, Nicosia district. 10am-5pm. €10 for adults, €5 for children. www.lexekoestate.com

Grand Antiques & Vintage Market

Vintage market with all sorts of collectibles. November 21. New Strovolos Town Hall, Nicosia. 10am-5pm