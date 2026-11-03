Nearly 8.4 million ticket applications have been received for India and Pakistan’s group-stage clash at next year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup, organisers said on Monday.

The rivals are set to clash in Johannesburg at The Wanderers on October 10, 2027. The final, hosted at the same 34,000-seat venue, trails close behind with almost eight million ticket requests.

Nearly three million fans from 193 countries have applied for tickets in the ballot window, which remains open until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

More than 120 million total ticket requests have been received for the 14-team showcase that runs October 2 to November 21.