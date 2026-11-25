Emirates has been named the world’s best airline for 2027 in the first World’s Best Airlines ranking published by TIME magazine and data company Statista, also taking top honours for best value and business travel.

The ranking assesses airlines worldwide on their customer service and operational performance, combining passenger feedback with independently collected flight performance data.

Emirates chairman Sir Tim Clark said the recognition reflected the airline’s continued investment in its products and services despite the challenges faced during the year.

“Despite the challenges of this year, we continue to invest steadily in our products and services, at every stage of the travel experience,” Clark said.

“We will maintain this commitment because, as this recognition from TIME demonstrates, customers recognise when an airline gets the basics right,” he added.

He attributed much of the airline’s success to its employees, saying their professionalism and dedication shaped the passenger experience both in the air and on the ground.

“In our industry, there is no finishing line,” Clark said, adding that Emirates was already working towards a more dynamic 2027 and the years beyond.

TIME said Emirates’ position reflected its reputation for luxury travel experiences, the expansion of its Premium Economy services and Dubai’s continued appeal as an international destination.

The airline’s partnerships with tourism organisations in the Indian Ocean, Europe, South-East Asia and the UAE were also credited with helping attract visitors to destinations across its network.

Statista deputy chief executive Niels Terfehr said Emirates had delivered consistent results across the ranking’s main categories.

“Securing first place in the overall World’s Best Airlines ranking, combined with top honours in the Best Value and Business Travel categories, reflects its strong performance in both the passenger experience and operational reliability,” Terfehr said.

He described these as the two main pillars of the ranking, which was based on direct feedback from travellers worldwide alongside independent data on flight operations.

The assessment involved a quantitative survey of passengers from all continents, who were asked to rate up to five airlines they had travelled with during the previous three years.

Factors included cabin comfort, service quality, entertainment and connectivity, food and drink, value for money and facilities for families travelling with children.

Statista combined the passenger ratings with operational performance data to calculate each airline’s overall score.

Emirates said its long-term investment in its products and services was intended to deliver a consistent experience across all travel classes.

Its most significant current investment is a US$7 billion cabin refurbishment programme, under which 108 aircraft have so far been upgraded.

The improvements include the expansion of Premium Economy, which is expected to be available on flights to almost 100 destinations by December 2026.

The airline has also introduced new seating features, including what it describes as the world’s first electrically adjustable Premium Economy seat with a privacy partition and its U-Dream headrest for Economy Class.

Over the next six months, the adjustable Premium Economy seat is due to be installed on 11 aircraft, while the new Economy headrest will be available on 29.

Emirates is also expanding its high-speed in-flight connectivity through Starlink Wi-Fi, which is already installed on 74 aircraft.

The service is free for passengers in every cabin class and allows them to stream content, play games, make calls, work and use social media during flights, both through seat-back screens and personal devices.

Its ice in-flight entertainment system offers more than 6,500 channels, including films, television programmes, music, games and podcasts.

Content is available on demand in more than 40 languages, covering a wide range of passenger interests.

The airline is also investing in its in-flight dining experience, with menus drawing on the destinations it serves and featuring regional specialities alongside international dishes.

Emirates offers more than 1,570 daily menus across its network, with menus updated monthly and recipes regularly reviewed and improved.

Over the past year, it has introduced new champagne and wine selections across all cabin classes, as well as special and seasonal menus for celebrations, major occasions and sporting events it sponsors.

Family services form another part of the airline’s offering, with children’s meals available on almost all routes and in every cabin class.

Families travelling with infants can request organic baby food, infant formula, baby bottles and dedicated baby care kits.

Through its ice entertainment system, younger passengers can access hundreds of options, including content from Disney, Marvel Studios and Star Wars, the Harry Potter series, dedicated cartoon channels and more than 100 video games.

Children of all ages also receive free toys and souvenirs, while cabin crew can take Polaroid photographs presented in limited-edition collectible frames.

The airline has also introduced Travel Rehearsals programmes to support families travelling with children with autism, with initiatives available at more than 80 destinations.

For business travellers, Emirates is gradually introducing refurbished Business Class cabins and new seats across its Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and A350 fleets.

On the ground, passengers have access to 42 lounges worldwide, including the airline’s flagship facilities in Dubai, where they can work, relax or dine.

Where the service is available, complimentary personal-driver transport to shopping destinations is also offered, forming part of the airline’s wider door-to-door travel experience.