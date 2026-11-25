No solution was reached on the teachers’ appointment system during Wednesday’s meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and the teaching unions at the presidential palace.

During the meeting, with teaching unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek in the presence of Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, Christodoulides handed the unions the attorney-general’s legal opinion concerning the prospect of permanent appointments.

The unions and their legal advisers will examine the proposal to determine whether there is an alternative, legally sound recommendation that could address shortcomings in the government’s proposal.

The unions will also discuss the proposal with their respective governing bodies before meeting again with the education minister next week, while the possibility of a further meeting with Christodoulides remains open.

Speaking after the meeting, Michaelidou said the unions had reiterated their demands, particularly those concerning permanent appointments and the abolition of the 50-50 arrangement in the register.

“The president responded, provided information from the legal opinion and handed the opinion itself to the union representatives. It is now up to the unions to come back to our ministry, should there be anything new, as soon as possible and by the coming weekend,” she said.

“We will convey their proposals to the president himself and, if necessary, hold another meeting at ministry level and, if needed, with the president again.”

Michaelidou said the president’s concern for education and his personal interest in the matter were well known.

“We do not want tensions, we do not want confrontations, but on the other hand, we cannot break the law either,” she added.

Asked whether she felt the teaching unions had shown a willingness to compromise, Michaelidou said the meeting had been more of an opportunity for both sides to exchange information, with the unions providing further clarification on their demands, particularly regarding permanent appointments and the need to safeguard the employment of everyone currently working in schools.

“As you can appreciate, as a government, we are not solely concerned with satisfying the demands of the unions representing those currently working in schools. We have already done that, demonstrated the political will and willingness, made a number of changes to our proposals and prepared a register which retains almost everyone currently working,” she said.

Asked about the submission of the bill to parliament, Michaelidou said the timetable remained unchanged, with the government intending for the bill to go from the cabinet to parliament in early December.

Asked whether the ministry was open to discussing provisions of the proposed closed register which would leave a number of teachers excluded, Michaelidou said additional teachers had already been accommodated following the previous meeting.

She explained that no one was being dismissed in the sense of a permanent employee losing their job.

“Under no circumstances. These are people who have worked for a few days, weeks or on contracts of one or two years. If they have worked longer, they move onto indefinite contracts. We all know this,” she said.

“The objective is to find a solution. The government has already submitted a proposal which, to some extent, attempts to provide one. In our view, more needs to be done precisely to ensure teachers are not victimised and that schools can continue to be staffed without problems,” Poed president Myria Vassiliou said.

Asked whether one of the unions’ disagreements concerned automatic permanent appointments for teachers who had already served, Poed general secretary Charis Charalambous intervened, saying there was no such thing as automatic permanent appointment, while Vassiliou stressed that the unions had never called for it.

“We know this cannot happen because it does not happen even now. Permanent appointments are currently made gradually, with 50 per cent coming from the list which does not require examinations and 50 per cent from the other list, which does,” she said.

“We are asking for this arrangement to continue until at least the closed register has been exhausted, the establishment of which is itself a government proposal.”

Charalambous said the existing appointment lists currently contained between 60,000 and 70,000 people.

“The ministry’s proposal provides for this list to be abolished and replaced with a closed register, reducing the number from 60,000 to 70,000 to approximately 3,500 teachers who are currently active in education,” he said.