Petrol stations would have to issue customers sales receipts detailing all the taxes and duties under a legislative proposal discussed by MPs on Tuesday.

Tabled by Disy MP Nikos Georgiou, the bill aims to increase transparency in billing and give customers precise information as to what they’re paying for.

“We want people to know clearly and precisely what they pay for each litre of fuel, what part of the price corresponds to the value of the product, and what part corresponds to taxes, contributions and fees,” Georgiou told journalists later.

“At a time when the cost of living is squeezing households and businesses, raising awareness for consumers is not just a formality – it is a precondition for transparency, control and trust.”

The MP acknowledged that, if implemented, the proposal would not yield “a magic solution” nor on its own bring down prices.

But it would help track invoicing and allow authorities to carry out more effective checks of the market.

For his part, Diko’s Adamos Aspris said the proposal raises some practical issues.

Alma MP Irini Charalambidou welcomed the idea, saying that whenever someone fills up at a petrol station, they would know how much goes to the government and how much to the business.

In late October 2026, the consumer protection service noted that dozens of petrol stations failed to immediately or fully pass down reductions following a state tax cut on heating fuel.

In early September, the government decided to extend to the end of November the discounted excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The discount in effect is 8.33 cents per litre.

On Tuesday, the retail price of Unleaded 95 petrol averaged at €1.713 a litre, and diesel averaged at €2.002.