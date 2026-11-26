Supreme Court ruling requires separate warnings for foods high in salt, sugar and fat, dealing a setback to the country’s $100 billion food and drinks industry.

India’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that separate warning labels must appear on the front of food packaging for products high in salt, sugar and fat, tightening a government proposal that had called for a single combined warning label.

The ruling comes amid an unprecedented food safety crackdown in India, including nationwide raids on restaurants, following growing concerns over poor hygiene and food safety standards.

The government’s proposal to introduce red warning labels on the front of food packaging followed heated public debate over the absence of such measures.

The Supreme Court said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India must strengthen its proposal by requiring separate hexagon-shaped warnings for each nutrient of concern, rather than a single combined label.

The authority shall ensure that a separate hexagon for each “nutrient of concern, each containing the word high fat, high sugar, high salt … rather than a single combined hexagon,” the Supreme Court said while pronouncing the verdict.

The ruling represents a setback for India’s $100 billion food and drinks industry, which has long opposed such labelling requirements, but was welcomed by health campaigners.

“This is certainly a landmark development in the nutritional history of the country,” said Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi, lead counsel for the non-profit organisation 3S And Our Health, which had challenged the government in the Supreme Court over the lack of warning labels.