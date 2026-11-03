Arsenal centre back William Saliba returned to first-team training on Tuesday after nearly four months out with a back injury.

The 25-year-old France international has not featured this season after sustaining the injury during the World Cup.

Saliba managed the problem throughout the tournament before being substituted after 30 minutes of France’s semi-final defeat by eventual champions Spain and missing the third-place playoff loss to England.

Champions Arsenal have made light of his absence, sitting three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after nine matches and unbeaten in the Champions League through three games.

The club signed England defender Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa to bolster their defensive options and the 29-year-old has impressed since arriving at the Emirates.

Arsenal visit Czech side SK Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.