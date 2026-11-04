MPs on the House environment committee raised concerns on Wednesday over the planned relocation of an asphalt plant from Dhali to Mitsero, citing possible effects on public health and the quality of life.

The committee took up the issue on its own initiative, with representatives of 12 affected communities present ahead of a planned meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Newly appointed University of Cyprus Rector Marina Neophytou also took part as coordinator of the advisory group.

Disy MP Michalis Kounounis said the advisory group had questioned the adequacy and reliability of the data in the environmental study. “It is not enough to examine each facility individually,” he said.

“We must assess the overall environmental burden of the area and the potential impacts on public health.”

He said Neophytou and the environment department had given different accounts of whether the university’s observations were considered.

Akel MP Christos Christofides said strong odours were already a daily reality for residents.

He cited reports to the committee that no research had examined the cumulative impact on the environment and health, and that a labour inspection department study of air quality did not include the effect of an asphalt plant.

He said the town planning department had told the committee it had not examined a remote site for heavy nuisance facilities because scientific and other factors did not allow it at this time.

“They are going to do half-baked jobs, problematic jobs, at the expense of thousands of residents,” he said.

Mitsero community leader Andreas Papanastasiou said the communities’ demands were not unreasonable.

“Even if legal proceedings are pending, the political decision can change the zoning,” he said.

If the courts side with the communities, he said, the state would face another impasse in finding a new site.

He said suitable locations probably existed but could not be shown without a study.

The Supreme Court heard a request on October 5 from eight communities for an interim order halting works already under way.

In February the administrative court rejected their appeal against the planning permit, and in June it refused to suspend the permit, finding no proven illegality or irreversible damage, which the affected communities appealed.

The committee is expected to discuss the issue again at a later date.