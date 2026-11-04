Real Madrid came from behind to beat AEK Athens 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Federico Valverde scoring in stoppage time to complete a late victory.

AEK made an early breakthrough in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita converted Luka Jovic’s assist to put the hosts ahead at the Allwyn Arena.

Real Madrid responded through Jude Bellingham, who equalised in the 32nd minute after being set up by Marc Cucurella, sending the teams into half-time level at 1-1.

AEK regained the lead in the 75th minute through Stavros Pilios, with Koita providing the assist, but Madrid responded almost immediately.

Kylian Mbappe equalised three minutes later after Denzel Dumfries created the opportunity.

With the match heading towards a draw, Valverde struck in the second minute of stoppage time, converting Brahim Diaz’s assist to secure all three points for Madrid.