Revolut has completed its latest fundraising process, reaching a $115 billion valuation, the fintech company announced on Wednesday, as it continues expanding its banking operations across international markets.

The transaction was led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price Associates and Baillie Gifford, attracting both existing partners and new global investors.

Revolut, which says it has more than 80 million retail customers worldwide, said the fundraising reflected its business fundamentals and rapid international expansion.

The milestone comes after a year of significant regulatory and operational progress, with the company launching banks in the UK, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand since the start of 2026.

It has also secured banking licences in France, Colombia and Argentina, while receiving conditional approval for a national bank charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

These developments build on Revolut’s existing banking operations across 30 European Economic Area (EEA) markets, as it pursues its ambition of serving more than 100 million active customers in over 100 countries.

The company’s expansion has been accompanied by strong financial results.

Revolut reported that its 2025 revenue increased by 46 per cent to $6 billion (£4.5 billion), while pre-tax profit rose by 57 per cent to $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion).

Its pre-tax profit margin consequently expanded to 38 per cent.

“Every bank we launch means more people get a better way to manage their money, wherever they live,” Revolut chief executive and founder Nik Storonsky said.

“Our team makes that happen, and employee ownership has been central to our culture from day one,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve once again given them the chance to share in the value they’ve created, as we work towards our next milestone of serving 100 million customers,” Storonsky added.

Revolut chief financial officer Victor Stinga said the achievements reached during 2026 had been several years in the making.

“They allow us to strengthen our digital banking proposition in our core markets and pave the way for it reaching millions more customers beyond Europe,” Stinga said.

“The confidence of our investors, both existing and new, reflects Revolut’s unique opportunity to build the first truly global bank,” he added.

The fundraising announcement followed Revolut’s official launch as a registered bank in New Zealand on November 3, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The company said it had become the country’s first digital bank, operating as Revolut Bank New Zealand, and committed to investing NZ$120 million over the next five years in its local operations.

The investment is intended to support product innovation, business growth and an expansion of the company’s local workforce.

The New Zealand launch also included the introduction of Instant Access Savings accounts, with deposits covered by the country’s Depositor Compensation Scheme (DCS).

Revolut said its entry into the market would bring additional competition to a banking sector long dominated by traditional providers, while offering products intended to improve customers’ financial wellbeing.

The company’s latest valuation marks a further step in its stated ambition to build a global banking business, extending its services beyond its established European markets.