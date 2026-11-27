A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than €30,000 from a car in Limassol, police said on Friday.
A 68-year-old man reported the theft on November 10, saying a large sum of money had been taken from his vehicle on the same day, police said.
Following investigations, officers gathered evidence against the 35-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday evening.
He appeared before Limassol district court on Friday, which ordered his detention for seven days as police continue their investigation.
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