The January 1, 2027 deadline for implementing pension reform is no longer achievable under current conditions, the leaders of trade unions Sek, Peo and Deok said on Friday.

Sek secretary-general Andreas Matsas, Peo secretary-general Sotiroula Charalambous and Deok president Stelios Christodoulou stressed that the substance of the reform was more important than the timing of its implementation, pointing to outstanding issues concerning the social insurance fund and provident funds.

“There is an obstacle that has arisen following the submission of the draft bill on the first pillar (the social insurance fund) to the legal service,” Matsas said, adding that issues concerning provident funds remained under discussion at the labour advisory council.

He said the legal setback was likely to cause further delays, making it impossible to meet the labour ministry’s implementation deadline.

“In light of this, it would be appropriate – and, symbolically, fitting – for the reform to begin on May Day, which is also linked to labour day, and for the possibility of granting it with retroactive effect from 1 January to be considered,” he said.

Addressing pensioner poverty

Charalambous pointed out that the deadline had been set by the government rather than the unions, expressing concern over the unresolved legal issues surrounding the reform.

“As things stand, it is already December and the bill is stuck with the legal service, and we simply know that there is some legal problem,” she said.

She stressed that Peo’s primary objective in the negotiations was to address poverty among pensioners.

“We did not enter into this discussion with the aim of making things worse for future pensioners,” she said, adding that “we also disagree with the measures the government was pushing forward.”

Charalambous said that even if the bill were submitted to parliament, disagreements over its provisions would remain.

“We will go to Parliament and fight for our rights, asking Parliament to amend provisions which make the system more detrimental and, in particular, make it more difficult for someone to retire at 63,” she said.

With pensioners facing increasing financial pressure due to the high cost of living, Charalambous called for immediate support for those on low incomes, referring to a proposal submitted by Peo.

“There is a mechanism known as the low-income pensioners’ scheme, which is not a matter of legislation – it does not require parliamentary approval – but is purely a support scheme for pensioners on low incomes, decided upon by the Council of Ministers; and the Government may, particularly in view of this delay, proceed to revise this scheme and revise the poverty line, on the basis of which a pensioner can receive support from social policy,” she said.

Christodoulou, meanwhile, stressed the need to conclude discussions at the labour advisory council before submitting the reform to parliament.

“I don’t predict that we will be on schedule, but the main thing is to have a proper pension reform, which will provide solutions to the problems of pensioners, especially low-income pensioners, but also of future generations,” he said.

He also called for the reform to take effect retroactively from January 1, regardless of its eventual implementation date.

Among the outstanding issues concerning the first pillar of the reform, Christodoulou highlighted widow’s pensions for those widowed before 2018 and the need to ease pension reductions for those opting to retire at 63.

He expressed hope that further amendments would be made to secure the broadest possible consensus before the bill was submitted to parliament.

Universal provident funds

Charalambous said only 27 per cent of workers were currently covered by provident funds, stressing their importance in supplementing retirement income.

She said Peo’s objective was to extend benefits to workers without provident funds rather than undermine existing entitlements, reiterating the union’s opposition to changes to collective agreements.

“What we are discussing is a second pillar, universal, with a single contribution, which will be from both the employer and the employee. A mandatory provident fund for all employers to add to the retirement income of each employee,” Charalambous said.

Although discussions had begun, she acknowledged there was still “a long way to go”.

Christodoulou also stressed the importance of safeguarding existing provident funds established through collective agreements.

“Our position is that today there are provident funds, which cover 1 in 4 employees in the private sector and are products of collective agreements, have been costed during the renewal of collective agreements and are considered part of the personal salary of each employee,” he said.

He reiterated Deok’s call for a separate, universal provident fund dedicated exclusively to supplementing retirement income.

“When workers retire, they will receive a monthly amount, which will be added to the old-age pension, so that pensions are sufficient,” he said.

Christodoulou estimated that such a fund could take more than 20 to 25 years to mature, describing it as “a change that must be made today so that future generations can benefit.”

“The state should come to the aid of this issue so as to provide incentives in all directions, possibly also to employers, but also to provide real support, especially to low-paid workers, who have not benefited at all from the tax reform,” he said.