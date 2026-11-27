A quaint mountain village prepares to welcome the holiday season with a special event this Saturday, November 28. Following the success of its Palouze Festival in October, Pedoulas is about to light its Christmas tree and bring music, hot drinks and Santa to its village streets.

The event will kick off at 2pm at the chapel of Ayios Onoufrios, where music will play, along with refreshments and plenty of Christmas cheer. Two highlights of the event will be a visit from Santa Claus at 4pm and the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5pm.

Spread throughout the duration of the event will be gift-giving, delicious treats from the region, music and surprises that will make a cosy outing for families and friends. Organised by the Pedoulas Community Council and the Pedoulas Association of Expatriates and Friends, the event has free admission and is open to all.

Pedoulas Christmas Event

Festive event with Santa visits and Christmas tree lighting. November 28. Agios Onoufrios Chapel, Pedoulas. 2pm onwards