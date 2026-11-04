Outpatient services of the Cardiology Department at Nicosia General Hospital will be reorganised into specialised clinics as of January 1, state health services organisation Okypy announced on Monday.

The move aims to improve the management of complex and challenging cardiac cases by teams of specialist cardiologists, including interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists and cardiovascular imaging specialists.

Okypy said the Nicosia General Hospital has the largest cardiology department in Cyprus, with facilities including cardiology wards, a cardiac intensive care unit and a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation laboratory operating around the clock.

The department also has a non-invasive cardiology laboratory accredited by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI), which carries out the highest volume of diagnostic studies in Cyprus.

The new structure will include 13 specialised clinics and services, each staffed by designated doctors.

These are Valvular and structural heart disease clinic, General cardiology clinic, Cardiomyopathy clinic, Hypertension clinic, Dyslipidaemia clinic, Adult congenital heart disease clinic, Haemoglobinopathy clinic, Chronic coronary syndrome clinic, Pulmonary hypertension clinic, Heart failure clinic, Arrhythmia clinic, Cardio-oncology clinic, and Cardiopulmonary exercise testing laboratory.

Okypy stressed that the reorganisation is not intended to compete with private cardiologists but to strengthen cooperation with them.

The aim, it said, is to support private practitioners whenever the hospital’s specialised expertise and infrastructure are required, ensuring patients receive appropriate care.

Under the new system, patients will be referred to the relevant specialist and medical team according to their condition, with the aim of achieving the best possible outcomes based on current scientific evidence.