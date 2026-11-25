Cyprus’ government spending on social benefits rose by €120 million in the first ten months of 2026, with higher healthcare and welfare payments contributing to an overall increase in expenditure, according to figures released by the Treasury.

Spending on social benefits reached €1.63 billion by the end of October, up from €1.51 billion during the corresponding period of 2025, representing an increase of 8 per cent.

The rise was driven mainly by an additional €90 million in healthcare benefits, while social welfare payments increased by a further €30 million.

Overall government expenditure reached €7.79 billion, equivalent to 68 per cent of the annual budget allocation, compared with €7.36 billion, or 66 per cent, in the first ten months of 2025.

The Treasury said the ten-year average implementation rate for total government expenditure by the end of October stood at 67 per cent, meaning this year’s performance was slightly above the historical average.

Spending increased by €430 million year-on-year, with higher operating and other expenses accounting for €150 million of the rise, social benefits for €120 million and transfers and grants for another €100 million.

Debt repayments and borrowing

Government borrowing and debt repayments were considerably higher than during the same period last year, reflecting differences in the timing of loan drawdowns.

Borrowing inflows reached €1.37 billion, compared with €120 million in the first ten months of 2025, while debt-related outflows totalled €2.17 billion, against €320 million a year earlier.

The Treasury said the increase in borrowing activity was mainly attributable to the different timing of loan drawdowns under European Medium Term Notes (EMTNs).

More specifically, loan drawdowns and repayments of issued loans amounted to €1.36 billion, compared with €130 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Meanwhile, repayments of loans and lending to third parties reached €2.17 billion, of which €2.07 billion went towards repaying foreign debt, compared with €220 million last year.

A further €50 million was used to repay domestic loans, down from €80 million in the first ten months of 2025.

Government financing costs, including interest payments and related expenses, stood at €500 million, marginally below the €510 million recorded in the same period last year.

Tax revenues provide a boost

Government revenues reached €8.14 billion by the end of October, representing 76 per cent of the annual budget target, compared with €7.51 billion, or 73 per cent, a year earlier.

The increase of €630 million was driven primarily by stronger receipts from direct and indirect taxation, which rose by €470 million and €200 million respectively.

Direct tax revenues increased by 15 per cent, reaching €3.22 billion from €2.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The Treasury attributed the rise to higher income tax receipts from both companies and individuals, which together generated an additional €470 million.

Indirect tax revenues increased by 6 per cent to €3.20 billion, with value added tax (VAT) providing most of the additional income.

VAT receipts rose by €230 million, reaching €2.82 billion compared with €2.59 billion in the first ten months of last year.

Public sector and operating expenditure

Spending on public sector salaries, pensions and gratuities remained broadly unchanged, standing at €2.72 billion at the end of October compared with €2.73 billion a year earlier.

Transfers and grants increased by 7 per cent to €1.56 billion, up from €1.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The increase was mainly linked to a higher contribution based on gross national income, which rose by €60 million to €250 million, and a larger general government contribution to the Social Insurance Fund.

The latter increased by €30 million, reaching €580 million, compared with €550 million a year earlier.

Operating and other expenditure recorded one of the largest increases, rising from €680 million to €830 million.

The additional €150 million was largely accounted for by higher defence and policing expenditure, which increased by €70 million to €290 million.

General operating costs rose by €40 million to €280 million, while expenditure on consultancy services and research increased by €20 million to €80 million.

A further €20 million increase was recorded in compensation payments and legal expenses, which reached €40 million, compared with €20 million in 2025.

Development spending and infrastructure

Development expenditure reached 48 per cent of its annual budget allocation by the end of October, exceeding the ten-year average of 42 per cent for the same point in the year.

Capital expenditure amounted to €243.6 million, representing 38 per cent of the budget allocation.

The largest category was spending on the road network, which reached €55.8 million, equivalent to 39 per cent of its allocation.

Construction projects accounted for €46 million, or 44 per cent, while €26.3 million was spent on purchasing land and buildings, representing 58 per cent of the allocated amount.

Equipment purchases reached €25.9 million, or 41 per cent of the budget, while €23.6 million went towards the construction, extension and improvement of government buildings.

A further €21.6 million was spent on purchasing other assets, while school construction, extensions and improvements accounted for €20 million.

Expenditure on sewerage and water systems reached €19.6 million, equivalent to 33 per cent of the allocation, while purchases of fixed and mobile machinery amounted to €12.8 million, or 55 per cent.

EU-funded projects and grants

Spending on co-financed projects reached €256 million, representing 55 per cent of the relevant budget.

The largest share, €111 million, went towards projects implemented by non-governmental services, equivalent to 76 per cent of their allocation.

Projects financed through the Internal Affairs Funds accounted for €26.2 million, or 26 per cent, while the Industry and Technology Service Scheme received €21 million, representing 51 per cent.

The scheme subsidising childcare fees and meals for children up to four years old recorded spending of €17.4 million, or 82 per cent of its allocation.

The Save and Upgrade Homes scheme accounted for €9.4 million, equivalent to 78 per cent, while the Sustainable Urban Mobility Promotion Scheme received €9.2 million, or 40 per cent.

A further €7.2 million went towards initiatives addressing skills mismatches, introducing a new evaluation system and promoting digital transformation.

European competitive programmes and co-financed construction projects each accounted for €5.7 million, representing 70 per cent and 52 per cent of their respective allocations.

The New Business Activity Support Scheme received €4.8 million, equivalent to 80 per cent of its budget, while €4.7 million was spent on the promotion of electric mobility, or 73 per cent.

University funding and social development

Grants, contributions and subsidies totalled €168.3 million, representing 57 per cent of the relevant budget allocation.

The University of Cyprus received the largest share, with a grant of €93 million, equivalent to 71 per cent of its allocation.

The Cyprus University of Technology received €48.4 million, or 56 per cent, while the Open University of Cyprus received €9.1 million, representing 72 per cent.

The Cyprus Institute received €5.8 million, or 75 per cent, while the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics was allocated €4.8 million, equivalent to 51 per cent.

Development-related social benefits reached €40.9 million, or 60 per cent of the budget allocation.

This included €22.3 million for education and health benefits, representing 59 per cent of the allocation, and a €7.9 million grant to the Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Conservation Fund, which had reached full implementation.

Cultural benefits accounted for €8.9 million, or 77 per cent of the allocation, while housing benefits amounted to €3 million, representing 57 per cent.

Overall, the Treasury figures show that both government revenues and expenditure were running ahead of their respective implementation rates in 2025, while development spending had also exceeded its ten-year average by the end of October.