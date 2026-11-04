On Wednesday it will be partly cloudy with localised rain and isolated thunderstorms, starting in the west and gradually spreading to the rest of the island.

The temperature will rise to around 26 degrees Celsius inland, on the east and south coasts, around 24 degrees on the rest of the coasts and 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort and may gradually increase to strong winds of up to 5 Beaufort locally. The sea will gradually become slightly rough.

Tonight, locally increased cloud cover will be observed which may produce isolated rains, mainly in the western half of the island.

The temperature will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, around 16 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 18 degrees on the rest of the coasts and to 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest, reaching between 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms expected, mainly in the western, mountainous areas, as well as in the southeast.

On Friday, the weather will be mostly cloudy with local rains and isolated thunderstorms.

On Saturday, locally increased cloudiness is expected to produce isolated showers or storms in the afternoon, mainly in the mountainous areas and in regions south of Troodos.

The temperature will gradually drop by Saturday.