There is something special about Champions League football when the stakes begin to rise, and tonight promises a feast of European drama, with three English clubs facing very different challenges.

Arsenal entertain Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City welcome Napoli, while Aston Villa travel to one of Europe’s most intimidating footballing arenas to take on Galatasaray. Three fascinating contests, three contrasting atmospheres and plenty at stake as the league phase reaches its halfway point.

At the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be looking to underline their credentials as genuine contenders for European glory against a Dortmund side enjoying an impressive run of form.

The Gunners have made a positive start to their Champions League campaign, combining defensive organisation with the attacking quality that has become a trademark of Arteta’s side. However, Dortmund are unlikely to be overawed by the occasion.

The Germans arrive with confidence after an eight-match unbeaten sequence in all competitions, and their ability to counter-attack at pace could cause Arsenal problems.

Arsenal’s injury situation is worth watching, with David Raya, Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi among those expected to miss out. Dortmund also have concerns surrounding striker Serhou Guirassy.

The home side have the advantage, but this is unlikely to be straightforward.

Elsewhere, Manchester City face a different kind of examination against an experienced Napoli outfit capable of making life uncomfortable for even the strongest opposition.

City’s technical superiority and ability to dominate possession will make them favourites at the Etihad, particularly with Erling Haaland providing their familiar goal threat.

Yet Napoli possess enough quality and European experience to make this a compelling contest. Scott McTominay offers energy and physical presence in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne’s involvement adds an intriguing subplot against his former club.

City will be without Antoine Semenyo, while Napoli have a considerably longer injury list, including Stanislav Lobotka and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The Italians will need discipline and composure, but if they can disrupt City’s rhythm, they have the players to threaten.

Perhaps the most atmospheric encounter of the evening takes place in Istanbul, where Aston Villa face the passionate Galatasaray support.

Unai Emery’s Villa have enjoyed an encouraging European campaign, but their recent domestic form has been less convincing. They will need to rediscover their sharpness against opponents who have made their home ground a formidable venue.

Galatasaray arrive in confident mood after a sequence of strong domestic performances and consecutive Champions League victories. Their attacking approach, energy and ability to feed off the crowd make them dangerous opponents.

Villa, however, have the quality to silence the stadium. Nicolas Jackson offers a significant attacking threat, while Villa’s European experience under Emery should not be underestimated.

The absence of Victor Osimhen is a major blow for the Turkish champions, while Villa will also be without Matty Cash.