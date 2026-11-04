United Nations special representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp), Khassim Diagne, met a delegation from the UK’s Foreign Office and its Permanent Mission to the United Nations at Unficyp headquarters for a briefing on the mission’s operations on the island.

According to a post on X by the United Nations in Cyprus, the mission’s leadership briefed the delegation on the latest developments within and around the buffer zone.

The visit “reaffirmed the UK’s longstanding support for peace and stability in Cyprus and its important role as a troop-contributing country to UNFICYP and a partner in advancing the mission’s peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts,” the UN said.