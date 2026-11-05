Twenty-six individuals have been taken into custody in a major nationwide police operation aimed at suspected drug trafficking networks, authorities reported on Thursday.

The nationwide operation codenamed ‘Plegma’ (network) was led by the newly established directorate for combating organised crime, following a lengthy investigation initiated in February after a significant drug seizure in Nicosia.

On February 19, officers intercepted a vehicle carrying two people and discovered 11,480 firecrackers, along with cannabis and cocaine in the possession of one individual.

Searches linked to the driver uncovered 167kg of cannabis, 62kg of cocaine and 4.5kg of cannabis resin.

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Authorities also reported the seizure of firearms, explosive devices, cash, and electronic cigarettes believed to contain drugs.

Five individuals remain in custody related to this case, with police revealing that the investigation unveiled broader connections among network members.

Police sources said four of those arrested have been re-arrested and five others are inmates.

During recent law enforcement raids, authorities conducted 27 searches across various residences, businesses and vehicles.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of over €25,000 in cash, 37 mobile phones, two firearms, ammunition, fireworks and small quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Authorities target criminal assets

Police have not only made arrests, but also targeted the financial resources of suspected networks.

In partnership with the unit for combating money laundering (Mokas), they secured court orders to freeze assets linked to ongoing investigations.

These include a house, several plots of land, ten cars and two motorcycles, valued at around €400,000, along with an additional €100,000 in funds.

Authorities emphasised that the operation aimed, beyond arrests and drug seizures, on uncovering the financial structures supporting organised crime.

The investigation into various alleged offences continues, with more operations planned to dismantle criminal networks and protect communities, particularly the youth, from the impacts of drugs and crime.