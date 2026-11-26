Cyprus wants artificial intelligence to make businesses more competitive, improve public services and open up new opportunities for its people. But putting that ambition into practice will also depend on something rather less technological, whether the next generation understands how to use AI, question it and recognise its limitations.

That was among the issues explored by Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides at the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Paphos this week, where he presented Cyprus’ National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2032 to students, academics and members of the wider community.

His presentation, entitled ‘Applied Intelligence for a Human Future – Cyprus’ National AI Strategy 2032’, examined how the country intends to use AI to strengthen economic competitiveness, accelerate scientific research, modernise public services and create opportunities for citizens.

According to the university, Skourides also explained how Cyprus hopes to establish itself as a trusted artificial intelligence hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, combining technological development with responsible innovation, research and stronger links between universities and industry.

At the centre of that ambition is the idea that AI should help people make better decisions rather than replace their judgement or responsibility.

It is a principle Skourides has consistently emphasised. In outlining the strategy earlier this year, he argued that artificial intelligence should serve people, with human oversight remaining essential as the technology becomes more widely used.

The strategy has since moved beyond consultation.

On November 10, the Council of Ministers approved the national framework for 2026 – 2032, setting out how AI could be introduced more widely across businesses, research institutions and government services.

The challenge now is turning those plans into applications that people and organisations can actually use.

The approved strategy includes ambitions to increase productivity, improve government services and encourage greater adoption of AI by businesses, while strengthening safeguards and accountability.

Among its targets is increasing the proportion of Cypriot enterprises using AI from 9.3 per cent in 2025 to 75 per cent by 2030.

That is a considerable increase, particularly for smaller businesses that may lack the staff, resources or expertise needed to introduce the technology effectively.

The government also aims to develop at least 3,000 AI professionals by 2032, alongside new training opportunities for employees, students and businesses.

Its plans include an AI Literacy Framework for education, a National AI Skills Observatory to identify changing labour market needs and the FutureAI CY programme to support retraining.

For universities, the implications are immediate. Students entering the workplace over the coming years will encounter AI in professions ranging from finance and engineering to healthcare, education and public administration.

Knowing how to operate the technology will be useful. Understanding when its answers are unreliable, how it reaches decisions and who remains accountable could prove just as important.

That was a central concern in the discussion following Skourides’ presentation.

He was joined by Rafael Papallas, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, and Ana Ilievska, Assistant Professor of Global Liberal Arts, who teach AUB Mediterraneo’s AI Literacy course together with Claudia Franzè.

The discussion brought together computer science, the humanities and public policy, examining how technological progress can be reconciled with human autonomy, ethics and responsible decision-making.

Before the event, Papallas explained that the course encourages students to consider “where AI is useful, who benefits from it and what safeguards are needed”, adding that the discussion with Skourides would allow them to apply those questions to public policy.

It is an approach that goes beyond teaching students how to write prompts or produce work using AI tools.

A future engineer may need to understand how an automated system reaches a conclusion, while someone entering business or public administration must also consider privacy, fairness and the consequences of relying on decisions made by software.

For Skourides, preparing people for those changes is part of the country’s wider economic plans.

The national strategy identifies financial services, tourism, shipping, healthcare and legal services among the areas where AI could deliver practical benefits, from improving efficiency to supporting more informed decisions.

The potential in Cyprus tourism was also examined by Skourides this week, including how AI could help businesses attract customers, improve services and encourage visitors to explore more of the island.

But wider adoption will require more than investment in software.

Organisations will need employees who understand the technology, managers capable of introducing it responsibly and researchers who can develop new applications suited to local needs.

The AUB Mediterraneo discussion also considered how universities can bring national policy challenges into teaching, allowing students to examine the relationship between technological innovation, economic growth and social responsibility.

It emphasised the importance of closer cooperation between policymakers and academics, particularly as the skills required by employers continue to change.