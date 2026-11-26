Cyprus has an opportunity to attract more foreign investment following improved international credit ratings and plans for a new investment strategy, but making the most of that opportunity will also depend on simpler procedures, access to banking services and a more competitive business environment, the Cyprus Fiduciary Association (CYFA) said on Thursday.

The association welcomed the country’s recent assessments by international rating agencies, alongside Invest Cyprus’ plans for 2027-2030, arguing that stronger international confidence could help bring new business activity to the island.

“The positive performance of the Cypriot economy presents an opportunity to attract investments that create real economic value, new jobs and long-term growth prospects,” the association said.

Its comments follow a series of favourable assessments of Cyprus’ public finances and economic performance.

Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings upgraded Cyprus from A- to A, assigning a stable outlook, while Moody’s reaffirmed its A3 rating on November 20, also maintaining a stable outlook.

Moody’s pointed to economic growth, improving public finances and a more resilient banking sector, although it also warned that infrastructure constraints and possible reversals of earlier reforms could affect future performance.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Cyprus to A in September, retaining a positive outlook, while Morningstar DBRS maintained its A rating and revised its outlook to positive.

For businesses considering Cyprus as a location for investment, those assessments provide an indication of the country’s economic stability and creditworthiness, although they do not automatically remove the practical difficulties involved in establishing operations.

And those difficulties remain part of CYFA’s concerns.

The association, which represents regulated administrative service providers, said the administrative and professional services sector could make an important contribution by helping international companies establish themselves and operate in Cyprus.

It also stressed the need to continue simplifying administrative procedures, improving access to banking services and strengthening the country’s competitiveness.

The comments come as Cyprus prepares its next investment attraction framework, with Invest Cyprus outlining a strategy for 2027 – 2030 focused on attracting quality investment, supporting existing investors, developing international business relationships and improving the investment environment.

The government’s broader business attraction strategy for the same period is also being prepared, with the aim of encouraging international companies to establish lasting operations, expand and create stronger links with local businesses.

In its latest investment plans, Invest Cyprus has placed particular emphasis on ensuring that foreign investment produces long-term economic benefits rather than simply increasing the number of companies choosing the island.

For CYFA, the combination of stronger credit ratings and renewed investment initiatives creates favourable conditions, but the association’s message is that maintaining Cyprus’ appeal will require continued improvements in the way businesses are supported.