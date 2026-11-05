Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Nicosia with my wife and two children

What did you have for breakfast?

Protein oats bowl with chia seeds and a fresh orange juice.

Describe your perfect day

Wake up in the morning, have breakfast with the family, check in on work related duties, take the family on an adventure either to the mountains or to the sea, have lunch, go for a walk, spend time with the kids as much as possible, watch a movie, have dinner and sleep

Best book ever read? Why?

A great chef-related book, Kitchen Confidential —by Anthony Bourdain. It’s a honest, raw look at professional kitchens, the sacrifices behind becoming a chef, and the passion that drives people in the culinary world, because cooking is my passion and I’m always looking to learn, improve and find inspiration.

Best childhood memory?

Travelling the world with my mother, especially our trips to Canada and Morocco. Those experiences gave me memories I’ll always cherish.

What is always in your fridge?

Butter, truffle oil, and coriander and garlic. A chef’s essentials!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Melodic deep house. It’s the perfect soundtrack for driving.

What’s your spirit animal? And why?

An owl and an octopus. Both are incredibly intelligent, adaptable, and resourceful, with unique abilities that never cease to amaze me. I also have both of them tattood on me.

What are you most proud of?

My children. Nothing else comes close.

What movie scene has really stayed with you? And why?

The James Bond films have always stayed with me. I admire the way Bond combines gentlemanly manners, confidence, intelligence and style, even in the most challenging situations.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Probably Gordon Ramsay or Anthony Bourdain. I’d love to talk food, travel, business and life with two people who have such unique perspectives on the culinary world.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

America in the late 1980s or 1990s. I’d love to experience the culture, atmosphere, music and lifestyle of that era firsthand.

What is your greatest fear?

Heights and death.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Stay focused on what truly matters in life. Work hard, take calculated risks and do whatever it takes to build a successful business and create a future you and your children can be proud of.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Cultural ignorance and a lack of respect for others, regardless of where they come from. We’re all human beings, and I believe everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

I’d take my family to our favourite place and spend those final 24 hours together. No phones, no social media, no distractions, just us, making the most of every moment together.

I’m a restaurant manager and executive chef, and sometimes I do private events for private clients that vary from consulting, caterings, small weddings and many other occasions. Upcoming events: private dinners for many clients in Limassol

Social media links: https://chefthoupos.com/