Aegean Airlines will publish its third-quarter and nine-month trading update on November 16, 2026, after the close of trading on the Athens Exchange, the airline confirmed this week.

The update is expected to provide a fresh indication of the Greek carrier’s performance following a difficult first half, when higher fuel and emissions costs and disruption to its Middle East network weighed on earnings.

Aegean reported revenue growth of 4 per cent in the first half of 2026, reaching €816.6 million, while passenger traffic rose 3 per cent to 7.77 million.

However, the company recorded a €3.3 million net loss for the six-month period, compared with a €47.9 million profit a year earlier.

The airline returned to profitability in the second quarter, posting net earnings of €18.5 million, although this was 66 per cent lower than the €54.5 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Aegean also remains relevant to Cyprus’ tourism and air connectivity outlook, with the airline confirming in October that it would maintain its Paphos routes in 2027.

The service is expected to operate two or three times weekly between Athens and Paphos, depending on the time of year, supporting access to Greece and onward connections to markets including Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The forthcoming trading update will provide a broader picture of the airline’s performance during the summer travel period and the first nine months of the year.