President Nikos Christodoulides has announced that he will travel to the United States at the end of November to strengthen cooperation and investment opportunities, as Cyprus prepares to participate in the Plug and Play Silicon Valley Winter Summit.

In a post on X, Christodoulides said Cyprus would be represented at the summit by a delegation led by the deputy minister of research, innovation and digital policy, with the active participation of Cyprus Catalyst.

“Our aim is to turn international contacts into partnerships, investments and real opportunities for Cyprus,” he said.

The president recalled that during his visit to San Francisco last April, he met Cypriot scientists and entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in technology and innovation.

That meeting led to the creation of Cyprus Catalyst, an initiative by Cypriot professionals working in technology, science and innovation in the United States.

The initiative aims to connect Cypriot businesses with the American technology ecosystem, creating networks of cooperation, investment opportunities and prospects for growth.

“Today, this effort is gaining meaningful continuity,” Christodoulides said.

He also referred to the Minds in Cyprus initiative, which seeks to strengthen ties with Cypriots living abroad, draw on their knowledge and experience, and create incentives and opportunities for their return to Cyprus.

Christodoulides confirmed that he would travel to the United States at the end of the month “to further strengthen this momentum, deepen our partnerships and open new paths for Cyprus”.

“From contacts to partnerships. From initiatives to results. Cyprus is changing,” he concluded.