Cyprus’ industrial turnover increased by 5.6 per cent in August 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Industrial Turnover Index reached 121.4 points in August, using 2021 as its base year, while the increase for the first eight months of 2026 stood at 4.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Manufacturing, the largest component of industrial activity, recorded a 3.7 per cent annual increase, with its turnover index reaching 109 points.

Growth was also recorded across the other industrial sectors covered by the figures.

Mining and quarrying turnover rose by 12.5 per cent year-on-year, while electricity supply increased by 10.2 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery recorded a 10.1 per cent increase compared with August 2025.

The figures indicate that industrial turnover continued to expand during the summer, with the overall index recording stronger annual growth than the 4.1 per cent increase registered over the January to August period.