Employees working in the Education ministry’s support programmes marched from the finance ministry to the presidential palace on Thursday, protesting over unresolved employment issues as their indefinite strike entered its fourth day.

The workers, who began strike action on Monday, are demanding unemployment benefits during periods when the programmes are not operating, job security and recognition of their employment rights.

The unions said the decision to strike followed the education ministry’s continued failure to implement legislation introduced by the government itself and passed by parliament on April 21, 2026.

During the protest, a delegation delivered a memorandum addressed to President Nikos Christodoulides, calling for his personal intervention to resolve the outstanding issues.

The memorandum was signed by the Oekdy-Sek and Pasey-Peo trade unions.

In a joint statement, Sek and Peo said delays in reaching a political decision had left employees without income or access to unemployment benefits for five months.

They called for the full payment of unemployment benefits, completion of staffing procedures for the programmes and protection of employees who had been transferred to other programmes.

The protest was also attended by the presidents of teachers’ unions Poed and Oelmek, as well as Akel MPs Giorgos Koukoumas, Christos Christofides and Anastasia Hasikou.

Meanwhile teachers’ unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek have called for the suspension of formative teacher assessment during the 2026–2027 school year, arguing that the necessary institutional, organisational and operational arrangements are not yet in place.

In a letter to Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, the three unions called for meaningful dialogue to resolve outstanding issues before the system is introduced.

They clarified that they do not oppose the principles or educational objectives of formative assessment, recognising its potential to support teachers’ professional development and improve teaching and learning. However, they stressed that it should be a supportive, non-bureaucratic process, clearly separated from numerical performance assessments linked to career progression.

The unions pointed out that regulations provide for formative assessment every two years rather than annually and said it should not be applied indiscriminately to all teachers during the same school year, particularly where it overlaps with numerical assessment.

They also noted that the designated positions of inspector-advisers and senior teachers, who are expected to play a key role in implementing the system, have yet to be filled.

Unions warned that if the ministry proceeds without addressing these concerns, they will take whatever action they consider necessary to protect teachers’ rights and ensure the smooth operation of public schools.