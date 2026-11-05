Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from South Korea, Erdogan said his foreign minister and other relevant officials were holding talks with both sides for a potential meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, according to a transcript of his comments shared by his office on Thursday.

Asked about a possible Putin-Erdogan conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no concrete plans at the moment but one could be organised at short notice if necessary.