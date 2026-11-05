Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to visit the occupied north on Friday for meetings with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and senior officials, as diplomatic efforts intensify ahead of Monday’s trilateral meeting on the Cyprus problem.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Fidan will meet Erhurman, Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel and ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu to discuss Turkey’s relations with the north and developments in the Cyprus problem.

Kibris Postasi, citing sources from the Turkish foreign ministry, described the trip as a “working visit”.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen reported that UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy Maria Angela Holguin is making intensive efforts to finalise an agreement on the opening of four new crossing points, two proposed by each community.

Citing what it described as reliable Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot sources, the newspaper said the discussions were aimed at securing progress on confidence-building measures that could be announced publicly following Monday’s trilateral meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides, Erhurman and Holguin.

Three of the proposed crossings have already been under discussion: the Athienou-Aglandjia road, proposed by the Greek Cypriot side, and Mia Milia and Louroujina, proposed by the Turkish Cypriot side.

The fourth reportedly concerns a new crossing in the Lefka area, near Kambos in the Tsakistra region, which has emerged as an alternative to Kokkina.

According to the newspaper, the proposed Lefka crossing is believed to be included in Christodoulides’ 19-point package of proposals.

Yeni Duzen reported that both sides appeared positive towards the four proposed crossings, although it stressed that no final agreement had yet been reached.

Holguin has held successive meetings with both leaders in recent days, returning to Christodoulides on Tuesday and Erhurman on Wednesday to seek clarification on specific issues.

Following the meetings, she said she had returned to the leaders because she had particular questions requiring answers.

The newspaper also suggested that Holguin’s meeting on Tuesday with Turkey’s ‘ambassador’ in the north, Ali Murat Basceri, could be linked to the ongoing negotiations. During that meeting, she received a message conveyed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay.

The UN has confirmed that Monday’s trilateral meeting will take place at 11am at the residence of the Head of Mission in the UN Protected Area.

Christodoulides said earlier on Thursday that Holguin had informed him during a telephone conversation that specific announcements could be made over the weekend, describing the current process as one that appeared to be moving towards positive developments.