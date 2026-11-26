MPs on Thursday discussed legislative proposals that would give parliament a say in what data is inscribed on identity cards, following the controversy generated after the interior ministry began issuing new cards without the names of the holder’s parents.

In July it emerged that new biometric cards would not include the parents’ names. But the news sparked reaction from various quarters, including political parties.

The pushback forced the interior ministry to reconsider, saying that going forward individuals would have the option of requesting that their parents’ names feature on their ID.

Meantime for IDs issued between July 2 and November 24 – without the parents’ names – the interior ministry said earlier this week that holders could apply for reissuance.

But in parliament on Thursday, MPs said they intend the matter to be regulated by law from now on – rather than it being decided by interior ministry decrees.

Elam, which views the removal of the parents’ names as an attack on traditionalist values, has tabled a bill mandating the inclusion of the parents on IDs.

Diko’s bill would have the parents’ names inscribed by default, but then giving people the option to change this.

In addition, in future any other changes to IDs planned by the government would first have to get the nod from parliament.

“We are not just serial numbers,” commented Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides.

“We want the IDs to retain all the data that they had up until today.”

His Diko colleague Zacharias Koulias went further:

“Today we have more than 300,000 refugees. Our demand is that for refugees, not only should the names of their parents be written on IDs, but also where the parents hail from.”

Because the interior ministry had behaved “indecently” in the matter, said Koulias, “we will remove the interior ministry’s authority to decide about IDs.”