MPs on Thursday called for greater financial and administrative support for district governments (EOAs) to tackle dangerous buildings, criticising the government over its failure to provide adequate resources.

The issue was discussed at the House interior committee as deputies examined proposed amendments to legislation governing roads and buildings, with funding emerging as the main point of disagreement between the district governments and the interior ministry.

Disy MP Nicoleta Constantinou stressed that while property owners remained primarily responsible for maintaining their buildings, district governments could not be expected to assume additional responsibilities without the necessary resources.

“Our basic principle remains unchanged. The responsibility for the maintenance of buildings lies primarily with their owners. On the other hand, we cannot assign additional responsibilities to the EOAs without ensuring that they have the necessary financial and administrative tools to respond,” she said.

Constantinou welcomed the proposed legislative changes, saying they would strengthen the powers of the competent authorities to intervene in cases involving dangerous buildings.

However, she stressed that agreement was still needed on how the new responsibilities would be funded.

“What remains is to agree on a functional and sustainable financing mechanism,” she said.

She added that parliament was prepared to allow more time for the differences to be resolved, with public safety remaining the priority.

Meanwhile, Elam MP Andreas Papacharalambous said the proposed legislation should mark a shift away from fragmented management towards a system with clearly defined responsibilities.

“It is primarily a matter of safety, human life and responsibility towards citizens,” he said.

Papacharalambous acknowledged that progress had been made towards reaching agreement on the legislation but warned that action on dangerous buildings could not be delayed indefinitely by administrative and financial disagreements.

“However, a substantial thorn remains: funding, where there seems to be a distance between the positions of the EOA and the interior ministry and the philosophy with which the government addresses the issue,” he said.

He called for the establishment of a single development authority with clearly defined responsibilities and effective powers to intervene in cases involving dangerous buildings.