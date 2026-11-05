PwC Cyprus has highlighted the growing importance of intellectual property as a driver of business growth and competitiveness, following an event in Limassol, which also marked the launch of a new initiative aimed at encouraging knowledge sharing among business professionals.

The event, held on Wednesday at the Amathus hotel and titled “Strategic Intellectual Property Management & Valuation”, formed the first gathering of the company’s new Limassol Insights Series.

The initiative is designed to establish a platform for knowledge sharing and the exchange of ideas in Limassol, encouraging dialogue among professionals and business leaders while creating networking opportunities and fostering long-term professional relationships.

The discussions focused on the identification, protection, strategic management and valuation of intellectual property (IP), with particular attention to technology, software and brands.

Participants also examined how intangible assets contribute to business value and can help companies unlock new opportunities for growth.

Professor James Conley of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University took part in the event, discussing strategic intellectual property management and its relationship with wider business strategy.

Speaking after the event, Tony Hadjiloucas, Partner and Head of the Limassol and Paphos office at PwC Cyprus, said intellectual property had become one of the most important assets for many modern businesses, particularly those operating in technology, software and services.

“However, its value is not always fully recognised, and opportunities for its commercial exploitation often remain untapped,” he said.

Hadjiloucas said Cyprus was home to a growing number of international businesses with significant expertise and intangible assets, which he said represented around 90 per cent of business value.

“For Cyprus, the strategic management of intellectual property is becoming increasingly important,” he stated.

He added that the issue extended beyond the protection of legal rights or tax planning, describing it as a key driver of business growth, investment attraction and enhanced competitiveness.

The event forms part of PwC Cyprus’ broader efforts to encourage discussion of strategic business issues and strengthen professional connections in Limassol.