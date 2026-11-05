Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has awarded €30,000 in scholarships to three students enrolled in the University of Cyprus MBA programme, continuing an initiative aimed at supporting education and widening opportunities for young people.

The scholarships, awarded for the fourth consecutive year, cover the full tuition fees of the successful candidates and are granted on the basis of academic and socioeconomic criteria following an assessment process.

The recipients for the 2026-2027 academic year are George Solomonides, Kartik Rautela and Loizos Georgiades, who were selected following a detailed evaluation.

The awards were presented at a ceremony at the University of Cyprus on Thursday by Rena Rouvitha Panou, a member of the board of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, on behalf of Haji-Ioannou.

Haji-Ioannou, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands and founder and chairman of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, has made access to education and equal opportunities for young people central to his philanthropic work.

Addressing the ceremony, Rouvitha Panou said supporting education remained one of the key priorities of Haji-Ioannou and the foundation.

She said the initiative reflected his confidence in the abilities of young people and his belief in the importance of knowledge as an asset for the future.

She also highlighted his decision to include the University of Cyprus in the foundation’s international scholarship programme, giving his home country a special place within the initiative.

Congratulating the three recipients, she urged them to make the most of the opportunity, set ambitious goals and use their knowledge and abilities for the benefit of society.

She also encouraged them to embrace the principle of giving back and making a contribution without expecting anything in return.

University of Cyprus rector Professor Tasos Christofides thanked the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, describing the occasion as a celebration not only of academic excellence but also of the impact of the foundation’s vision and generosity.

Congratulating the scholarship recipients, he urged them to remain aware of the responsibility that came with being students on an MBA programme of international standing.

He added that Haji-Ioannou’s continued commitment to philanthropy, education and empowering young people was changing lives.

Professor Sofronis Clerides, dean of the University of Cyprus School of Economics and Management, said the ceremony marked the continuation of a partnership that had begun four years ago and had since become firmly established.

He said the university was particularly honoured to be the only institution supported by Haji-Ioannou at which the philanthropist had not himself studied.

“We believe that Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s confidence in the University of Cyprus, and particularly in the School of Economics and Management, reflects the significant progress the university has made since its establishment,” Clerides said.

The University of Cyprus MBA programme holds EFMD and AACSB international quality accreditations and is regarded as among the leading business administration programmes in Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

The programme focuses on providing high-quality teaching in management and finance through modern, innovative and practical approaches.